UK firms expect record rise in ‘Sunshine Saturday’ holiday bookings
Passenger demand is predicted to be five per cent higher this year, said the UK Civil Aviation Authority
Travellers have been warned to watch out for hidden holiday package costs in the January sales following record bookings this weekend.
“Sunshine Saturday”, the first Saturday of the year (3 January), is the busiest day of the year for people booking bargain summer trips.
However, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which runs the Atol financial protection scheme, is advising travellers to exercise caution, read the small print and “stay wary” of holiday fraud.
According to the CAA, travel companies predict a passenger demand five per cent higher in the twelve months between October 2025 and September 2026, compared to the same period from 2024.
Last January, 4.3 million people booked Atol-protected holidays, with even higher numbers projected and over 200,000 more holidaymakers booking in January.
Selina Chadha, group director for consumers and markets at the CAA, reminded travellers: “With more people looking to book their holiday, it’s important to check your package holiday for Atol protection.”
“Whether you’re searching for a summer or winter break, you’ll have peace of mind that you won’t lose money if your travel company collapses.”
Atol, the financial protection scheme for consumers when a holiday firm stops trading, ensures travellers do not get stuck abroad with no money.
Editor of Which? Travel Rory Boland also urged consumers not to “feel pressured into booking in a hurry” and to “shop around to make sure you’re getting the right holiday for you, at the right price” during the new year sales.
To properly protect holiday bookings, Atol advise researching that travel companies and deals are legitimate, booking travel insurance, checking package holidays are Atol protected and paying by credit card for additional insurance.
