Seven ways to save money on your family holiday this summer

Families preparing for summer holidays abroad are being urged to meticulously plan their finances, as new research reveals a significant number are blowing their budgets by hundreds of pounds.

A recent survey by Post Office Travel Money indicates that while more than three-quarters (78 per cent) of families are set to travel internationally soon.

However, nearly the same proportion (74 per cent) admitted to overspending on their last trip.

The Post Office's Holiday Spending Report, released earlier in June, found that families typically exceeded their allocated resort costs – including meals and drinks – by an average of £323.

The average family surveyed spent £1,089 against an initial budget of £766.

The findings, based on two surveys of over 2,000 people conducted in April and May, highlight the need for careful financial planning to avoid unexpected expenses.

open image in gallery Some countries offer more value for money than others ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

1. Look for a resort where the cost of living is low

The Post Office said holidaymakers surveyed in its research rated Spain and Turkey strongly for value.

It may also be worth asking friends and family members for their recommendations.

2. Cut the cost of meals and drinks

Busy beachside cafes and restaurants in tourist hotspots may be pricier than the places where local residents choose to eat.

Local draught beers and carafe wine may also sometimes be less expensive than international brands.

3. Pick a destination where sterling is strong

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office, said: “Despite fluctuations and some uncertainty about sterling when it fell against key currencies earlier in the year, it has now bounced back from its January dip and currently looks stable. This is a reassuring trend for holidaymakers planning trips abroad this year.”

Some holidaymakers may have booked to travel to the United States following the strengthening of sterling against the US dollar. The Post Office suggested that holidaymakers may also consider locations where currencies are pegged to the value of the US dollar.

open image in gallery A family watches the sunset on a beach in Tenerife, Spain

4. Consider self-catering or ‘all inclusive’ packages

Self-catering breaks enable holidaymakers to set their own food and drink budgets.

Past Post Office research has indicated that the Balearic Islands offer good value shop prices, while supermarkets in the Algarve and the Costa del Sol have also been seen as offering good value.

The Post Office said going all inclusive can also be a good way to rein in costs but urged people to make sure they check what is included in the package price so they do not end up paying unexpectedly for extras.

5. Budget carefully

The Post Office suggested setting a realistic budget to cover all costs as well as researching the best exchange rates before travelling and avoiding fees for topping up holiday money spending while abroad.

Some holidaymakers may want to consider a pre-paid currency card, or look at banks which do not charge foreign transaction fees.

Ms Plunkett said: “Paying on a debit or credit card may seem like a convenient way to pay for things while abroad, but our research suggests that this can be a costly practice. Far too many holidaymakers told us that they paid significantly more than they anticipated because of transaction charges made for using credit and debit cards at an overseas ATM.”

Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone using credit card abroad this summer

6. Consider making a shorter trip

The Post Office research found some holidaymakers are cutting their costs by making shorter trips, or booking cheaper accommodation to afford their trip abroad.

7. Sidestep ‘pester power’

Parents told the Post Office that on their last holiday they spent an average of more than £200 on children’s beach items such as buckets and spades, swimming masks and snorkels, water rides, ice creams and visits to water parks.

Families could consider allowing children to have a set amount of pocket money to spend during their holiday.