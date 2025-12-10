All the strike action you need to know about for travelling this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strike action could disrupt Christmas travel plans in the UK and across Europe over the festive period.

Industrial action is currently scheduled to take place across popular destinations including Spain, Portugal, Italy and the UK, with delays expected, particularly to flights.

Low wages, poor working conditions and long hours are just a handful of the reasons cited by workers and unions for strike action.

Travellers should always check operator updates before setting off and pack extra snacks, medication and essentials in the event of prolonged delays.

Christmas is one of the busiest times of year for travel, with many passengers visiting family and friends or simply taking time out for a holiday or break.

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s going on strike where and how this may impact your travels.

London Heathrow airport, UK

Over 130 cabin crew working for Scandinavian Airlines Services (SAS), based out of Heathrow, are taking strike action over the festive period.

Workers are striking over the lack of a decent pay offer as the current proposal is below the rate of inflation.

SAS cabin crew will now walk out on 22, 23, 24 and 26 December, meaning flights to and from Scandinavia could be delayed.

According to the union Unite, cabin crew for the airline have reported having to use food banks when landing in Scandinavia as they cannot afford meals before flying back home to the UK.

Unite regional officer Callum Rochford said: “This is real Grinch-style behaviour from SAS – it is taking advantage of the goodwill of its staff and will now be responsible for cancelled Christmas flights.

“It's a good job Santa has a flying sleigh because he wouldn't be going anywhere on Scandinavia Airlines on Christmas Eve.”

open image in gallery Flights to and from Scandinavia could be under threat this Christmas ( Getty Images )

London Luton airport, UK

Around 200 easyJet check-in and baggage handing staff at London Luton Airport are set to walk out for six days in a dispute over pay.

Industrial action is set to begin at 3am on 19 December until 3am on 22 December, then again between 26 and 29 December.

EasyJet said it would “work closely” with partners to “minimise any disruption”.

Italy

Italy takes the title for the most strikes taking place across Europe this Christmas, with several actions taking place throughout the month.

10-11 December: A strike is now underway by maritime and administrative staff at ferry companies Tirrenia CIN and Moby.

The action began at 3pm on 9 December and is set to end at 3pm on 11 December.

Services linking the Italian mainland with Sardinia, Sicily and smaller islands may face cancellations or timetable changes during this period.

12 December: A nationwide general strike has been called by CGIL.

Rail services (long distance and regional), port services and logistics companies are warning of reduced services, while major cities, such as Rome and Milan, are expecting slower public transport and marches in central areas.

While airports may be less affected, travellers should leave additional time to get to and from aviation hubs during this period.

17 December: ITA Airways will hold a four-hour strike between 1pm and 5pm on Wednesday 17 December.

Industrial action by staff working for the Italian flag-carrier could result in disruption to flights arriving or departing from airports across the country.

ITA passengers should check the airline’s website and app for regular, real-time updates.

Portugal

Portugal is preparing for its first national general strike in 12 years.

Around half of the country’s workforce are expected to walk out on 11 December, prompting widescale disruption and delays to all forms of transportation, including flights, rail and buses.

Ricardo Penarroias, president of the SNPVAC cabin crew union, warned it will be “very difficult to operate flights” during the strike.

Workers are striking over the government’s planned labour law reforms, which would weaken workers rights.

Spain

Airport baggage handlers in Spain are set to take industrial action throughout December, affecting several major aviation hubs throughout the country.

Staff will strike between 5am and 9am every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the remainder of 2025.

Affected airports include Alicante, Barcelona, Girona, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Santiago de Compostela, Seville, Tenerife South and Valencia.

What happens if your flight plans are affected by strike action?

Under UK law, airlines are required to provide compensation if your flight arrives at its destination more than three hours late – providing it is the airline’s fault.

Disruptions caused strikes, extreme weather or other “extraordinary circumstances” are often not eligible for compensation, however.

Find out more about compensation for cancelled or delayed flights in Simon Calder’s guide to passenger rights.