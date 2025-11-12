Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Airways has said it will fly a victim of the Cambridgeshire mass stabbing to Portugal after Ryanair refused a refund on a missed flight.

Stephen Crean, 61, was due to fly to Austria on Wednesday, 5 November, to watch Nottingham Forest play SK Sturm Graz in the Europa League.

He was unable to make the journey, however, after sustaining stab wounds to his left hand, back, bottom and head in the attack on Saturday, 1 November.

After confronting the attacker, he managed to escape by crawling into an empty toilet and locking the door before the train arrived at Huntingdon station. Mr Crean was hailed a hero for his actions.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Crean described how friends attempted to secure a refund for the missed Ryanair flight, but Ryanair stated that its air fares are “generally non-refundable”.

Commenting on the policy, Mr Crean said: “That’s what they’ve said, and they’re going to stand by that, and I find it rather sad and childish.”

“It’s not all about money. It’s got nothing to do with money. And they should know that – it could have been Ryanair staff in that buffet car.”

A day after Mr Crean spoke out about the non-refund policy, British Airways told The Independent that it has offered Mr Crean two return Club Europe (business class) seats to Porto to see Nottingham Forest take on Sporting Braga next year.

The match, taking place on Thursday, 22 January, is the football club’s first-ever European game played in Portugal.

The airline has also arranged two-night accommodation for two people in the five-star PortoBay Flores hotel, via their package-provider, British Airways Holidays.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have arranged tickets for Mr Crean to attend the Sporting Braga game.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “Stephen’s actions that day were heroic. In a moment of terrifying danger, he put the safety and welfare of others ahead of his own.

“We’re delighted to offer him this gesture as a small way of expressing our gratitude and recognition for his remarkable courage and bravery.”

In response to the news, Mr Crean commented: “So many people have been so kind since the incident happened, it's been incredibly overwhelming.

“I'm really grateful to British Airways for making this happen and I can't wait to get on the plane to Portugal to watch the Reds hopefully bring home a win.”

