Stag and hen dos are costing newlyweds-to-be an excess of £4,000, as prices to celebrate with friends and family have skyrocketed over the past eight years.

The cost of planning and booking a stag or a hen party before the big day has increased by over 130 per cent in just eight years, according to a new study by group adventure experience company Adventure Connections, who looked at those celebrating in the UK.

It found that stag do prices have surged by 136 per cent since 2016, with the average cost now reaching £4,759.

Hen dos also increased by 130 per cent since eight years ago, with the average hen event costing around £4,022.

Back in 2016, the average cost of a stag was £2,018, and a hen was £1,752, showing that there has been a dramatic rise in the amount the celebrations are costing.

Various factors are believed to have driven the prices up, such as the impact of social media creating an urge to plan the perfect party.

Viral trendshas significantly influenced destination choices, the study found, with locations blowing up on the internet, becoming more sought after and causing the prices of accommodation and activities to skyrocket.

TikTok and Instagram, in particular, have amplified the expectations for these lavish and grand parties and set a new standard for those wanting to plan viral-worthy events, causing the groups to go even more extravagant on their pre-wedding bashes.

Around 75 per cent of couples have admitted to using social media for inspiration when sorting out their wedding plans, a survey by WeddingWire in 2020 found.

High end accomodation, elaborate themes and Instagram-worthy events have all boosted the prices of throwing a hen or stag party ( Getty Images )

The pursuit of the perfect has led to a simple night out no longer being enough for some, encouraging couples to play multi-day events, with high-end accommodation and even elaborate themes to the parties.

It is not just online influence that is causing the prices to balloon, however, with the rise of the UK inflation rate also impacting costs.

It costs one person on average an excess of £1,500 to attend a stag party, a recent survey by money app Wise found, with accommodation, activities, food and drink making up most of this.

Unfortunately, the prices are not predicted to fall any time soon, as Adventure Connections forecast that the average stag do could cost a whopping £9,056 by 2030, with hens to hit £7,633.

However, the high prices are making an impact, with more couples appearing to reconsider extravagant plans and choosing more budget-friendly accommodation with a smaller group and away from trends that do not have a long shelf life.

Justin Sayers, the CEO of Adventure Connections, said: “As the cost of living continues to rise, couples are becoming more conscious of their spending, especially when it comes to celebrating their last hurrah before marriage.”

He added: “We’ve seen a growing trend towards UK staycations, where groups can enjoy unique and adventurous experiences right on their doorstep without the hefty price tag that could be associated with international travel.”

