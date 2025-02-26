St James’s Palace to open to public for first time in 500-year history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

St James’s Palace is preparing to open to the public for the first time in its 500-year history.

Small guided groups will be able to take a tour of the historic royal palace, including the Throne Room where King Charles III was formally named monarch.

St James’s, which is the most senior royal palace in London and the official seat of the Royal Court, was built between 1531 and 1536 on the orders of King Henry VIII.

Guided tours, which are expected to last around one hour and 45 minutes, will include the Colour Court, the Grand Staircase, Armoury, Tapestry Room, Queen Anne Room, Entrée Room, Throne Room, Picture Gallery and a view of the Chapel Royal from the balcony.

Visitors will also be able to see paintings and furniture from the Royal Collection, as well as surviving Tudor architecture, such as the courtyard and gatehouse.

Tickets will be available for purchase in April and May at a cost of £85 per person, the Royal Collection Trust has confirmed.

It added that entry prices were “benchmarked across the sector and reflect the unique and special access visitors will experience”.

While tickets have not been released for sale yet, tours must be pre-booked and there is a timed admission system, with the first tour leaving at 10.30am and the last leaving at 6.30pm.

Photography, eating and drinking are not permitted and there are no toilet facilities for visitors.

While no monarch lives at the palace, it retains an important ceremonial function.

The Accession Council meets at St James’s following the death of a monarch and the accession of a new monarch is also announced here.

Royal family occasions have also taken place at the palace including, most recently, the christening of Prince Louis in 2018.

Queen Victoria married Prince Albert in the chapel at St James’s and the future Charles II and James II were both born and baptised here, as were Mary of York (Mary II), Anne of York (Queen Anne) and James Francis Edward Stuart (the Old Pretender).

And it was in St James’s Palace that Mary Tudor signed the treaty surrounding Calais in 1558.

She also died at the palace later that year, where her body lay for almost a month before she was buried in Westminster Abbey.

Charles I also spent his last night at St James’s Palace before his execution in 1649.

Unlike other royal residences, such as Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace, St James’s has remained closed to the public until now.