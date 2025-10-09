Hotel group boss says Sri Lanka must rebrand as a value destination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sri Lanka has been urged to move beyond “discount-led tourism” to focus on value over price.

Minor International Group CEO Dillip Rajakarier said that the country should not be positioning itself as a cheap destination in his keynote speech at CA Sri Lanka’s 46th National Conference this week, reported Sri Lankan outlet Daily FT.

He described Sri Lanka as a “living museum, wellness sanctuary, and adventure playground that can win on authenticity if the service chain works”.

In recent years, terrorism, political instability and a financial crisis have tested the Indian Ocean nation to its limits.

Visitor numbers to Sri Lanka starting declining in 2019 following a series of bomb attacks, and from 2022 the country saw its worst economic emergency since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

Sri Lanka is back on the tourist map, but it is still positioned as an affordable travel destination, with rooms from around $60 (£45).

“For $60, I cannot travel from London to Birmingham”, added the Minor CEO.

Rajakarier said the country needs to invest in infrastructure, service and sustainability to rebrand its tourism to travellers.

According to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, in 2024, the country welcomed 2.05 million tourists with a total of 1.2 million tourists in the first six months – a growth of 61.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

“We talk about 2 million tourists. That does not add to GDP unless it is value tourism,” said Rajakarier.

“This is not seamless tourism. This is painful tourism,” he said, following a recent delay on arrival in Colombo, due to multi-use business-class lanes.

The hotel CEO called for a more powerful national brand to encourage visitors. He said: “Tourists do not buy hotels. They buy a story”.

