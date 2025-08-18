Raging wildfires close section of Spain’s world-famous walking route

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raging wildfires in Spain have now encroached upon the southern slopes of the Picos de Europa mountain range, prompting authorities to close a section of the revered Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route.

The spread comes as approximately 20 blazes, intensified by a severe 16-day heatwave, have ravaged over 115,000 hectares (285,000 acres) across the regions of Galicia and Castile and Leon in the past week.

"This is a fire situation we haven't experienced in 20 years," Defence Minister Margarita Robles told radio station Cadena SER. "The fires have special characteristics as a result of climate change and this huge heatwave."

She said thick smoke was affecting the work of water-carrying helicopters and aircraft.

The Spanish army has deployed 1,900 troops to help firefighters.

open image in gallery Lonely Pilgrim with backpack walking the Camino de Santiago in Spain, Way of St James ( Getty/iStock )

Highways and rail services have been cut in the area, as well as the "Camino de Santiago" hiking route, an ancient pilgrimage path trodden by thousands in the summer.

It links France and the city of Santiago de Compostela on the Western tip of Spain, where the remains of the apostle St James are said to be buried. Authorities in the Castile and Leon region have closed the path in the area between the towns of Astorga and Ponferrada, which are about 50 km (30 miles) apart, and told hikers "not to put (their) lives in danger".

A map of the Camino de Santiago:

A firefighter died when his truck crashed on a forest path near the village of Espinoso de Compludo. Four firefighters have died so far.

The Interior ministry says 27 people have been arrested and 92 are under investigation for suspected arson since June.

Southern Europe is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons in two decades, with Spain among the hardest-hit countries.

open image in gallery A car burns during the wildfire, in Meda, Portugal, August 15, 2025 ( Reuters )

In Portugal, wildfires have burnt 155,000 hectares so far this year, according to the ICNF forestry protection institute - three times the average for this period between 2006 to 2024. About half of that area burned in the past three days.

Robles said things are not likely to improve until the heatwave that has seen temperatures hit 45 Celsius degrees (113 Fahrenheit) starts easing on Monday evening or Tuesday.

The heatwave is the third hottest since 1975, when the national weather agency started tracking them. Most of the country is subject to wildfire warnings.