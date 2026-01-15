This European country is having a tourism boom – despite tension from residents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain is anticipating a further surge in foreign visitors and increased spending in 2026, building on a record-breaking year that saw 97 million tourists flock to the country.

Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu confirmed the optimistic outlook on Thursday, highlighting the sector's crucial role in the nation's economy. Spain currently ranks as the world's second most visited country, trailing only France.

The industry is a significant driver of revenue, contributing to Spain's economic growth which has notably outpaced its European counterparts over the past two years.

open image in gallery Teresitas beach in Tenerife ( Alamy/PA )

According to estimates from the tourism lobby Exceltur, the sector is projected to have accounted for 13 per cent of Spain's gross domestic product in 2025.

"If growth continues this year, we will reach 100 million foreign tourists, but we aren't focused on that," Hereu said, adding that last year's figure represented a 3.5 per cent increase on 2024, while revenues from tourism rose 6.8 per cent to 135 billion euros ($157 billion).

Hereu said in the first four months of this year - including the busy Easter holiday season - authorities were forecasting a 3.7 per cent rise in visitors from abroad to 26 million people, who they expect will spend 35 billion euros, up 2.5 per cent from the same period last year.

open image in gallery Anti-tourism protests have been held in Spain ( AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File )

The Mediterranean country's tourism boom, while boosting its economy, has led to tension in many visitor hotspots due to the indirect effect on housing prices, congestion and natural resource degradation problems.

Some popular destinations like Ibiza have cracked down on short-term rentals.

Hereu said Spain's model was moving away from seasonality, as data showed that tourist spending had grown by 53 per cent in the low and mid-seasons compared with pre-pandemic year 2019, and by 34 per cent in the high season.

Two-thirds of tourists who visited Spain in 2025 intend to return as they see it as a safe place, the minister said, adding that there was no sign of global geopolitical issues affecting flight availability or booking trends.