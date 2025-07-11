Spain’s tourism sector expects slowdown in summer sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain's tourism industry anticipates a sharp slowdown in summer revenue growth, despite still forecasting record visitor numbers, industry group Exceltur announced on Thursday. The anticipated deceleration is attributed to global consumer spending uncertainties, exacerbated by US tariff negotiations.

Exceltur projects revenues for hotels, airlines, and restaurants to increase by 2.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, Spain's high season. This marks a significant drop from the 6.3% growth recorded in the same period of 2024 for the world's second most-visited country.

In the second quarter, sales rose 4.5%.

The group projected fewer arrivals from Germany and France. International arrivals from the United Kingdom, the U.S., Japan, and China are still expected to grow, if at a slower pace, it estimated.

open image in gallery Activists against overtourism are holding protests across Spain, Portugal and Italy as anger has been growing in southern Europe against excessive levels of tourism ( Getty )

Exceltur Vice President Oscar Perelli told a news conference in Madrid there had been a slowdown in tourism from the U.S. since the end of 2024 due to a shift in exchange rates, which he expects to continue through this year.

"At the same time, we are seeing an acceleration in the redistribution of travel to Europe, as Europeans prefer to stay and travel within Europe, and Asians are looking for alternative destinations to the United States," he said.

Exceltur also revised its full-year estimate for tourism activity to 3.3% growth from 4% projected earlier this year, still outperforming a projected 2.4% expansion of the Spanish economy.

"At the beginning of the year, we thought it would be a very good year. Now, we believe it will be a good year," Perelli said.

"The confidence of tourism business owners has been affected by the scenario of uncertainty", he added.

The World Travel and Tourism Council, which represents the travel industry's private sector, expects a record-breaking 100 million visitors in 2025. Exceltur estimates all tourism revenues will account for some 13.2% of Spain's gross domestic product this year.