Torrential rain has caused chaos for travellers with mass flooding in Spanish holiday hotspots, including Ibiza, Catalonia and Alicante.

The region has been swept by Storm Alice, resulting in severe flooding and strong winds since Thursday.

Hundreds of tourists have faced flight delays and cancellations due to the adverse weather conditions.

AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency, issued a temporary red weather warning in Catalonia on Sunday, with orange warnings for “very heavy and persistent showers” still active in areas of the Mediterranean coast and the Balearics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the floods in Spain and the latest travel advice.

Where in Spain has flooded?

From Thursday 9 October, torrential rain caused flash floods in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region and across the Mediterranean coast.

The downpours are part of a spell of severe weather driven by Storm Alice, which has battered parts of southeastern Spain, including the Balearic Islands.

AEMET declared a red weather alert in Catalonia on Sunday, warning that up to 180mm of rain could fall in just 12 hours.

The rainfall has also swept the island of Ibiza, with the airport flooded and roads submerged in water.

Are flights to Ibiza and Alicante disrupted?

According to Flightradar, as of Monday morning, flights appear to be operating largely as scheduled in and out of Alicante and Ibiza airports with some delays.

In Ibiza, at least 24 flights were cancelled this weekend, with inside areas closed due to water leaking into the terminal and power cuts.

“Because of the adverse weather conditions in Ibiza, airport operations were temporarily paralysed between 6pm and 7.20pm,” officials at the Spanish airports authority Aena told local press. “During that time, the runway was cleaned along with other areas that were affected by the storm.”

Aena says: “If you're flying, check with your airline for the status of your flight. We recommend exercising caution during your travels.”

What do the Spanish authorities say?

On Monday, AEMET said that orange weather warnings for “very heavy and persistent showers” are still active in areas of the Mediterranean coast and the Balearics.

The meteorological agency warned: “Caution: there may be severe impacts.”

AEMET Valencia said: “The most intense storms today are expected to be close to the coast or in areas near the coast.

“The great danger in these situations is when one of these storms becomes stationary, as the intensity of rainfall can reach torrential levels.”

The emergency service of the Balearic Islands said it has recorded 282 incidents, including the flooding of buildings and roads related to Storm Alice, since Thursday.

UK government advice on travelling to Spain

As of 13 October, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has warned that severe weather warnings are in place “in Murcia and Valencia, including the province of Alicante”.

It adds: “Disruptions to travel are likely. If you are in the affected areas, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local weather updates. If you are planning to travel, check for messaging from your travel provider or airline.”

More general advice about flooding in Spain says: “Flash flooding can cause travel disruption and damage to property and infrastructure. Check weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office (AEMET) before travel and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Can I cancel my holiday and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Spain, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

