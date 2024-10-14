Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tourists have been told to expect more overtourism protests in Spain after thousands marched to demand affordable housing in Madrid on Sunday.

Incensed Spaniards walked the capital calling for lower house rental prices, holding signs that read ‘Housing is a right, not a business’ and stopping traffic on Madrid’s Gran Vía road

The Spanish government estimates that 12,000 people took part in the protest against short-term rentals such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Tenants union Sindicato de Inquilinas led the rally, demanding the minister of housing, Isabel Rodriguez, resign for “her direct responsibility in the failure of the Housing Act, her servility towards renters and negligence in her management”.

According to the Trade Union Confederation of Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), more than half of a worker’s salary goes towards housing in Spanish cities.

“Policies that mobilise vacant and tourist housing into rental housing could increase the rental stock by 66 per cent in provincial capitals and cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants,” say the CCOO.

open image in gallery Thousands protested for lower rental prices on Sunday ( Reuters )

In Barcelona, thousands of protestors also demonstrated against the city’s decision to host the America’s Cup regatta under the slogan ‘Never again’, chanting that “Barcelona is not for sale”.

The No Copa America group said the impact of the race meant “most flats in the coastal neighbourhoods are intended for seasonal rental at astronomical prices” ahead of the march on 13 October.

In June, Barcelona City Hall announced that it would not renew any tourist apartment licenses after they expire in November 2028.

Mayor Jaume Collboni said the move seeks to rein in soaring housing costs and make the Catalan capital more liveable for residents.

The marches against overtourism come after travellers headed to the Canary Islands for half-term holidays warned to expect anti-tourism protests in “key tourist areas”.

Following local concerns about the impact of overtourism, mass protests are reportedly planned across the Spanish islands to coincide with World Tourism Day on 20 October.

Organisers say the protests aim to address the region’s economic model that champions tourism first and the quality of life for residents and the environment second.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast