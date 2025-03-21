Southwest Airlines flight aborts takeoff after crew mistake taxiway for runway
A Southwest Airlines flight aborted takeoff at Orlando International Airport after mistakenly attempting to depart from a taxiway, the latest in a series of incidents that have raised concerns about US aviation safety.
The incident, involving Southwest Flight 3278, a Boeing 737-800, occurred around 9.30am on Thursday.
Air traffic control intervened, cancelling the takeoff clearance after the aircraft began accelerating on a taxiway parallel to the designated runway. Taxiways are pathways used by aircraft to navigate between terminals and runways, not for takeoff.
Southwest confirmed the aircraft stopped safely on the taxiway and returned to the gate without incident. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) both said they are investigating the incident.
Southwest said it is working with the FAA. The airline had placed customers on another aircraft to get to their destination.
The FAA in December completed a safety review of Southwest after a series of incidents, including a flight in July that flew at a very low altitude over Tampa Bay and one last April that came within about 400 feet (122 m) of the ocean off Hawaii.
On Wednesday, the FAA said it would install enhanced safety technology at 74 airports by the end of 2026 to help detect runway incursions.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday that he plans to announce in the next few days a plan to overhaul the U.S. air traffic control system to replace aging technologies.
A fatal Army helicopter and American Airlines AAL.O regional jet collision on Jan. 29 that killed 67 people near Reagan Washington National Airport rekindled concerns about U.S. aviation safety.
The FAA said in October that it was opening an audit into runway incursion risks at the 45 busiest U.S. airports.
Over the last two years, there have been a series of troubling near-miss incidents that have highlighted the strain on understaffed air traffic control operations.
A persistent shortage of controllers has delayed flights and, at many facilities, controllers are working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks to cover shifts.
