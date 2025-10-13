The rise of solo skiing trips and other winter holiday trends to look out for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Considering a ski trip this winter offers endless possibilities, which can feel overwhelming for newcomers.

The French, Swiss, and Austrian Alps still provide world-class facilities and incredible scenery, yet they are not the only choices.

This winter season, certain trends are predicted to dominate the slopes.

open image in gallery It is possible to enjoy a fabulous ski holiday without breaking the bank ( PA )

Solo skiing

Friendship Travel say there is a rising trend in solo bookings for skiing – as more people choose independence and freedom combined with the group dynamics of a shared chalet stay. The holiday company offers trips designed specifically for adults travelling alone, with no ‘single supplements’, and packages covering flights, accommodation, meals (half board) and ski lessons. While there’s a sociable atmosphere in the evenings, there’s no pressure to ski together on the slopes so, for some, it might be the best of both worlds.

Secondhand ski gear

There’s no doubt about it, skiing can be an expensive hobby. One way to save some money is to skip buying the latest in skiwear (although you definitely need purpose-made, quality products designed for the sometimes harsh and cold conditions) particularly for families, because children so quickly grow out of their kit.

Inghams Ski say their data shows that online search interest for secondhand ski clothes is up 51% year-on-year. Krissy Roe, head of sustainability at the company, says: “Our findings show a real shift in skier attitude and how people still want high-quality gear, but are opting for pre-loved items to keep costs down and reduce environmental impact.

“Ski jackets and trousers tend to be very durable, easy to clean, and often available in excellent condition. [While] Mid layers and fleeces – depending on brand and quality – can also wash very well and have a long lifespan, making them perfect for pre-loved purchases.”

open image in gallery Booking early is key to securing a good winter holiday deal ( PA )

Unless you’re hiring, ski poles can be bought secondhand too – as long as they’re straight with the grips and straps are intact. Any safety gear – like helmets – are recommended to buy new.

Early bookings

Getting your holiday booked in and paid for early can ensure you get a great deal.

“We’re seeing skiers and snowboarders locking in lower prices by planning their holidays super early – well before the season gets underway – and getting more value for their money no matter whether they book themselves or work with a tour operator,” notes Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA, a not-for-profit trade association representing 20 ski areas in Colorado.

“We’re seeing more and more ski holiday planners doing their research online and following their favourite resorts’ social media to be in the know about early and pop-up lift pass, rentals, and lodging deals. They’re booking their ski holiday early – in spring, summer or early fall. Colorado is a bucket-list destination for most skiers and riders, so it’s no wonder that approaches to finding the best value for a Colorado ski holiday are a hot topic.”

‘Hidden gem’ resorts

While the big-name resorts will always be popular, some ski companies are seeing an increase in bookings for their less-famous counterparts.

open image in gallery You might get a better deal, and a more unusual holiday, by looking at out-of-the-box locations ( PA )

Marcus Blunt, co-founder of Heidi, says: “We’re finding that the ‘classic’ big French resorts are still in high demand year-on-year, including Méribel (bookings are up 30 per cent), and Courchevel (up 33 per cent). But we’re also seeing a rise in demand for smaller ‘hidden gem’ resorts, including Serre Chevalier, which has seen a 133 per cent rise in bookings.”

Serre Chevalier, in the Hautes-Alpes region, boasts the largest ski area in the Southern Alps, with 250km of pistes (82 runs) linking three villages and the town of Briançon. In addition, 80 per cent of the pistes are at altitudes above 1,800 metres along with a vast artificial snow network – so coverage is expected to be good.

Other lesser-known spots include Hochkönig, a series of three alpine villages in Austria, and part of the Ski Amadé area; Bruson, near the famously high-end Swiss resort of Verbier, offering a quiet alternative and amazing off-piste opportunities; and Italy’s Madesimo, in the Lombardy region, known for fewer tourists and scenic runs.

Budget skiing

open image in gallery Eastern Europe offers a great option for skiiers on a budget ( PA )

Skiing might conjure up a picture of luxury hotels and mountaintop spas in the French Alps, but there are certainly deals to be had – particularly in Eastern Europe. Jasná – tucked in Slovakia’s Low Tatras mountains, may be relatively unknown to British skiers but the resort offers 50km of slopes, freeride zones and a lift system at the fraction of the price to that in many areas of the Alps. Wizz Air offers flights from London Luton to Poprad-Tatry from £30.99.

Bulgaria continues to be popular with British tourists – especially first-timers who want to try the sport without committing to an expensive holiday. Borovets, an hour from Sofia, offers affordable lessons and lift passes, and Wizz Air flights from London Luton are from £28.99.

“Bulgarian resorts known for their wallet-friendlier prices are in high demand for February,” adds Blunt. “With bookings for Bansko up by 100 per cent and Borovets by 136 per cent, Bulgaria is one of Europe’s most affordable ski destinations, and its friendly ski schools and wide, varied pistes make it a popular pick for February half term.”