Snow and ice causes travel chaos for holidaymakers at major UK airports

Hundreds of holidaymakers due to fly this morning face travel chaos after heavy snowfall suspended flights across UK airports.

A yellow Met Office warning for snow and ice was in place for parts of the UK, including Wales, south west and north west England, until 10am today (7 January).

“Icy stretches and sleet/snow showers developing overnight, bringing some disruption, especially to travel,” warned the Met Office yesterday.

The runway at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport has now reopened having closed for “snow clearing and anti-icing” until 10.30am.

An airport spokesperson said: “Our runway is now open and flights should resume shortly. Safety is our uppermost priority and we would like to thank passengers for their patience whilst we cleared the snow and ice.

“The earlier runway closure means many flights are now subject to delays and passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information regarding particular flights.”

Scottish travellers have also had their flights cancelled or delayed due to “ongoing freezing conditions” at Aberdeen Airport.

The airport in north east Scotland said: “Our teams have been working throughout the night to clear snow and de-ice the airfield. Due to the ongoing freezing conditions, it’s been necessary to pause operations.”

Flights have now resumed at Aberdeen Airport with passengers advised to check the status of the their flight with their airline and “take extra care” when travelling to the airport.

At Bristol Airport flights are departing and arriving as scheduled after overnight snowfall suspended operations earlier this morning.

The south west aviation hub wrote on X/Twitter: “Passenger announcement, due to the ongoing weather conditions all flights have been currently suspended until 07:30, further announcements will be made once information is available.”

As of 8am, travellers due to take off from Bristol were told that “all flights are now operating” and to check with their airline for the latest updates.

Heavy snow also temporarily closed the runways at Manchester Airport for the third day in a row with delays to some departures and arrivals expected to continue throughout Tuesday.

Several flights diverted away from Manchester to other northern airports, with at least 16 planes rerouted between 10pm and 1am.

