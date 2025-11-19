Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snow has fallen across parts of Yorkshire amid an amber weather warning for parts of North East England.

The Met Office has warned of frequent wintry showers across the region, leading to significant snow accumulations, beginning in the early hours of Thursday morning (20 November) and lasting until the evening.

Travel delays on roads are expected, bus and train services could face cancellations, and power cuts are likely, it states.

The national meteorological service advises people to stick to main roads where possible, drive with care and only travel if necessary.

National Rail has also warned that poor weather may impact journeys in England, Wales and Scotland until the end of the day on Thursday (20 November).

It advises all passengers to check their journey in full before travel and allow more time on any of the affected days.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK today, including Wales, the South West, the Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and much of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued amber and yellow cold health alerts, with amber warnings across the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Temperatures across the UK plummeted overnight with the Met Office warning of “relentless wind” and wintry showers along the coastline throughout Wednesday.

Snow has also fallen across the Highlands of Scotland, with snow ploughs clearing the A82 and A9.

Gritters have been out overnight pre-treating and patrolling roads across the country.

Calmac ferry services have been affected by the weather conditions, with some cancellations and delays across routes on the west coast and Western Isles.

Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Temperatures are well below average for the time of year and could get as low as -11C in rural parts of Scotland on Thursday night, with daytime temperatures generally in low single figures for many.

“With clear skies, overnight ice could create some particularly tricky travel conditions.”

Things will be drier for many by Friday, with temperatures gradually turning milder and rain reaching the west later in the day.