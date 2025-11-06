Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brand-new sleeper train will connect popular cities in Switzerland and Scandinavia next spring.

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has revealed that it is expanding its network with a night service connecting Basel to Copenhagen and Malmö, launching on 15 April 2026. Trains will run three times per week in each direction, year-round.

Departures will be from Basel SBB at 5.35pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Malmö at 9.35am.

Trains from Malmö will depart at 6.57pm on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, arriving back in Basel SBB at 11.30am.

SBB’s EuroNight train will offer space for approximately 350 passengers in sleeping, couchette and seating cars, as well as in an accessible compartment.

On board the train, SBB said passengers who book single, double or triple compartments can expect beds with fresh sheets, a personal washbasin and breakfast included in their ticket.

Deluxe compartments come with those perks as well as a personal shower, toilet, toiletries and towels.

Couchette cars offer a slightly simpler version of the bed compartment option, while the seating cars will provide places to sit if a passenger does not book a bed.

Along the way, intermediate stops will include Frankfurt, Hamburg and Copenhagen airport.

The train will not call at Copenhagen Central Station due to time constraints, but the Danish capital can be reached from Copenhagen airport in approximately 15 minutes via another train.

Ticket sales for the new sleeper service are now being sold on the SBB website and app, and at travel centres.

However, SBB has warned customers that the services will only go ahead if they receive parliamentary funding.

Due to high costs for rolling stock, track access and staff, night trains are often not profitable – despite their popularity.

Financial support from the federal government is required for this train service to run in 2026.

Switzerland’s federal government has earmarked a total of approximately CHF 47m (£44m) until 2030 under its Climate Change Act.

The budgets still need to be approved by parliament, and if this does not happen, the new night train can not operate.

In the event of this happening, SBB said it will inform customers and refund any tickets already purchased.

Last month, it was announced that a key sleeper train network connecting Paris to Vienna and Berlin will cease operations in December.

The Nightjet service between Paris and Berlin will be discontinued after the French Ministry of Transport ceased to support the service with a state subsidy.

