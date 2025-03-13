Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lesser-known Sicilian town is giving away holidays for the unbelievably low price of €1 (84p) – but what’s the catch for a getaway this cheap?

Siculiana, a fishing town with pristine beaches and protected Torre Salsa Nature Reserve, has launched the scheme for two lucky visitors in collaboration with Siculiana Turistica, the town's tourist board, and local tourist operators to raise awareness of the destination and its historical, cultural, artistic and culinary heritage.

Those selected will spend a weekend in this small Mediterranean town by the sea, with accommodation for two nights, and a welcome drink, breakfast, lunch, dinner and leaving drink is included.

Guided tours will take the duo around historical monuments in Siculiana. Some of the most magnificent sites of this town include the 16th-century Santuario Del Santissimo Crocifisso church and the imposing Chiaramonte Castle standing tall on a rocky hill with Arabian origins and later housed barons.

The two travellers will also be given the opportunity to participate in activities to learn about the customs and traditions of the town.

However, this opportunity is not without obligations. Alongside the €1, the tourist board asks the pair to create a video story or diary of their experience in Siculiana, showcasing their favourite parts of their stay.

The video will then be published by the Municipality of Siculiana and Siculiana Turisiica as part of their tourism promotion to try and establish the town on the map for visitors.

Another thing to consider is that flights, transport and incidental costs are not included – but for a holiday this inexpensive, the price is a fraction of the cost if you booked a hotel, meal and activities yourself.

open image in gallery The Sicilian town of Siculiana has Arabic and Jewish heritage within its historic centre ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

To be in the chance of winning this very cheap holiday, people must submit an application no later than 15 March.

Winners will be announced on 20 March and the experience will take place on 4-6 April.

To apply, the pair must make a very short video of up to 30 seconds to explain why they are applying for the competition.

The tourist board said examples of this could be anywhere from reconnecting with Sicilian roots, an anniversary, being history buffs, the low price or simply because they want to go on holiday among many other reasons.

Applicants must send their video via WhatsApp by the deadline and include names, ages, city of residence and a contact. It’s open to those aged 18 and over.

The duo will then be assessed based on the originality and creativity of the video, the reasons they expressed, and their enthusiasm and desire to explore Siculiana.

Siculiana mayor Giuseppe Zambito told The i Paper that the goal of the initiative was to give this part of Sicily a boost in tourism and test its tourist infrastructure against more visitors.

“We want to make people discover the beauties of our unique town, which has many gems worth seeing alongside its architecture and cuisine,” he said.

“It’s outside of the usual popular tourism routes, and we hope that the proximity of Siculiana to the archaeological site of Agrigento with its Valley of Temples, nominated as Italy’s Culture Capital this year, will lure more tourists over here as well.”

