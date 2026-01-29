Death Valley landmark reopens to tourists after decade-long closure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a decade of closure following a devastating flash flood, Scotty’s Castle, a 1920s desert retreat once a vacation home for a millionaire couple and the domain of a famous con man, is finally welcoming visitors back for limited tours.

Nestled into a desert hillside within Death Valley National Park, the landmark tells a perfect Wild West story of a cunning cowboy, a search for gold, a shootout with bandits, and friendship – a great tale, even if some of it was made up.

Abby Wines, acting deputy superintendent of Death Valley National Park, said: “The story of how it came to be in this extremely unlikely place is what makes it so special.”

The National Park Service has opened the grounds for limited flood-recovery tours in the coming months, with full reopening eyed for a few years from now.

Around 1.4 million people visit the park, located in California and Nevada, every year.

It is well known as the hottest place in North America and as the driest and lowest place on the continent at 282 feet below sea level.

open image in gallery Clouds drift over Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley National Park ( AP )

A gold mine and a gunfight

In its heyday, the castle was “the stage for a massive practical joke on all of America”, Wines said.

Walter Scott, a con man nicknamed “Death Valley Scotty” and a former rider for the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show, took up gold prospecting, convincing people to invest in a fictional gold mine in Death Valley, where he thought none of his investors would dare to visit.

He struck the mother lode when he met Albert Johnson, who made his money in mines and health insurance. He invested in the mine but traveled to Death Valley to see where his money was going. Scott tried to scare the man off by staging a gunfight with bandits.

Johnson realised it was a scam, but he didn’t mind. He found the dry desert air good for his health, and he enjoyed the adventure, Wines said. He brought his wife, Bessie Johnson, and they became friends with Scott.

Over nine years, they built a vacation home they called Death Valley Ranch. But Scott lived on the grounds until he died, and everyone referred to it as Scotty's Castle. He is buried on top of a hill overlooking the property.

open image in gallery Chandeliers illuminate a room inside Scotty’s Castle ( AP )

Inspired by the sandstone buildings and red tile roofs of Stanford University, where Bessie Johnson went to school, the castle is decorated with stucco walls, painted tiles and elaborate woodwork.

A music room with a player pipe organ, arched ceilings and a stained-glass window served as a space for entertaining guests.

Outside, a weather vane of Scott is perched on the roof, and a clock tower overlooks the valley. An incomplete pool shows the point in history when Johnson’s business failed and he couldn’t afford to restart construction.

Visitors stopped by the castle to see Scott and his famed gold mine when Death Valley became a national monument in 1933.

Continuing his charade, he would tell visitors he built “his” castle on top of the mine. Servants went into tunnels beneath the castle and banged on pots and pans, creating the illusion of a working mine, Wines said.

The Johnsons found the story entertaining.

open image in gallery A picture of Albert Johnson on display at Scotty’s Castle ( AP )

A $90 million restoration

When it was open, Scotty’s Castle drew 100,000 visitors every year. Guides dressed in period costumes gave tours of the castle, still with its original furnishings.

Interest in the castle remains high; the $35 flood recovery tours scheduled through March are already sold out.

The proceeds will go toward completing the restoration, which will cost around $90 million.

Repairs, which involved a lot of utility work, have taken longer than expected because of multiple setbacks, including a fire in 2021 and historic rainfall in recent years.

“I think what most people connect to when they come out here is the story of the friendship between the rich couple, Albert and Bessie Johnson, and Death Valley Scotty, the man who started the relationship by convincing them to give him money for a gold mine that never existed,” Wines said.