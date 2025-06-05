Company forced to fix AI train announcer after woman recognised her own voice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ScotRail is working to rectify its AI train announcer, named Iona, following allegations that it uses a woman's voice without her consent, according to First Minister John Swinney.

The issue arose after Scottish voiceover artist Gayanne Potter claimed that the publicly-owned rail operator based Iona on recordings she made in 2021.

Responding to concerns raised by Fiona Hyslop, Swinney stated, "The Transport Secretary tells me they’re fixing it, so they will be fixing it."

Ms Potter has welcomed this commitment as a “meaningful step forward”.

The issue was raised at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, with Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane asking if it is how the Scottish Government – which took ScotRail into public ownership in 2022 – “supports actors”.

The Tory pressed the case with Mr Swinney after Ms Potter, in a widely shared Facebook post, accused ScotRail of dismissing her concerns.

She said Iona came from voice data held by Swedish-based company ReadSpeaker, who she did recordings for in 2021 – adding that by using her voice in an AI model the company had acted outside of the terms of her agreement with them.

open image in gallery A ScotRail train ( Jane Barlow/PA Wire )

Ms Potter spoke of her “distress” at discovering Scotland had “installed the ReadSpeaker model ‘Iona’ that contains my biometric voice data as their new announcer on all their trains”.

She insisted: “I did not know. I was not asked. I did not consent.”

Mr Swinney said he is “sure” the rail operator will be “engaging constructively with all concerned”.

He added: “I think sometimes these things do indeed need careful handling and I am sure ScotRail will be doing exactly that.”

Following the First Minister’s comments, a spokeswoman for Ms Potter told the PA news agency: “We welcome the fact that the First Minister acknowledged the issue at hand and confirmed that ScotRail ‘will be fixing it’.

“While the language may not be definitive at this stage, this public commitment is a meaningful step forward for Gayanne, and other artists in her position.

“That said, this case isn’t just about hiring Scottish actors. It’s about the use of a real actor’s voice without her informed consent, and the broader need for ethical standards in the deployment of AI voice technology.

“We now hope that ‘fixing it’ will include direct engagement with Gayanne, proper accountability from those responsible, and a clear commitment to ensuring that consent, transparency, and fair treatment become non-negotiable in the use of AI by public bodies.

“The public sector needs to be rigorous in their procurement of AI solutions and the commercial partnerships they strike with AI companies.”

Ms Potter’s representative said the voice actress had been told by ScotRail earlier this week that the matter was between her and ReadSpeaker.

She said they would request that ScotRail cease using “Iona”, adding: “Any use of Gayanne’s or anyone else’s voice through AI must be based on her full, informed consent and agreed upon under fair conditions.”

ReadSpeaker has said it has a contract to use her voice and its legal team has “comprehensively” addressed Ms Potter’s concerns.