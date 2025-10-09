The under-the-radar Amalfi Coast town that’s surging in interest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An under-the-radar Italian seaside town is gaining more attention from UK travellers as they move away from traditional holiday hotspots for trips away next year.

Holidaymakers in the UK are becoming more curious about smaller, lesser-known destinations and are seeking something new beyond the big names and popular cities, a new report from travel search engine Skyscanner has revealed.

Skyscanner’s Travel Trends report for 2026 has identified unsung locations that have been gaining significant amounts of search interest compared to the same period last year.

At the top of the list is the Italian town of Salerno, with a 211 per cent search increase. While the province of the same name is a popular destination to visit, the town itself is often overshadowed by other spots along the Amalfi Coast, such as Positano

Overlooking the Tyrranian Sea, Salerno is filled with places of interest, including historical landmarks and archaeological sites, as well as seafront promenades and urban green spaces.

Salerno’s historic centre is made up of winding medieval streets that are now home to much of the city’s nightlife, bars, cosy cafes and restaurants and shopping alleys.

One unmissable feature of the old town is the Salerno Cathedral, first built by the Normans, then remodelled over the years with interior mosaics and sculptures ranging from the Middle Ages to the Baroque period.

Above Salerno and its Gulf atop Monte Bonadies is the medieval Arechi Castle complex, serving spectacular views over the rest of the old town.

This lesser-visited town is also home to one of Italy’s largest urban parks, Mercatello Park, which stretches over 24 acres, while four main seafront promenades give residents and visitors a place to stroll while looking over the Gulf.

Salerno is not the only European destination to see a rise in interest, as Skyscanner found Bilbao experienced 97 per cent more attention in searches.

The Spanish city is known for being the home of the contemporary art Guggenheim museum, as well as showcasing a groundbreaking blend of modern and traditional architecture.

More far-flung locations that fly under the radar also saw a surge in attention, with Koror in Palau placing second on the list with a 156 per cent search increase.

The main commercial centre of the Pacific Ocean archipelago, Koror serves as a gateway to the rest of Palau, which is renowned for its diving experiences among hundreds of coral reefs.

Also making the top five trending destinations are other locations often overlooked in favour of their more popular counterparts. The city of Kochi in Japan had a 106 per cent rise in searches, while Rabat in Morocco gained popularity with 87 per cent.

