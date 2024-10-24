Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Trainline has revealed the top trending spots in the UK for a day out this half-term based on ticket sales, with the medieval town of Rye in East Sussex taking the number one top.

According to the the British rail ticket seller, sales to Rye have seen an 167 per cent increase during half-term week (October 28 - November 1) compared to the previous week.

Rye has a rich history dating back to the 11th century, which can be experienced in the Rye Castle Museum that documents the town’s shipbuilding past, and The Ypres Tower, built over 700 years ago to defend Rye from attacks from across the channel.

Independent shops, boutiques and cafes line the cobbled streets of Rye, including Rye Pottery, which has its roots in the late 1700s, producing unique decorations and homewares.

open image in gallery The Mermaid Inn in Rye is said to be haunted by ghosts and eerie presences ( Getty Images )

For families who are looking to make their half-term a little bit more spooky with Halloween falling right in the middle of the week, a journey to Rye would only be complete with visiting the 600-year-old Mermaid Inn, which has a history of hauntings.

Previous guests have claimed to have seen ghosts or felt unnerving presences while staying in the inn’s bedchambers, from a ‘Lady in White’ wandering the halls to a violent duel happening in shadowy corners.

Next on Trainline’s most trending destinations in terms of passenger traffic list is Halifax, in West Yorkshire, with its ticket sales increasing by 153 per cent.

The large town is brimming with Victorian architecture, but for parents with smaller children, Eureka! The National Children’s Museum may be the ideal place to spend a few hours exploring, with six unique zones each filled with hundreds of interactive exhibits.

open image in gallery The Victorian town of Halifax has plenty to offer for kids, such as The National Children’s Museum ( Getty Images )

Thetford also tied with Halifax, thanks to ticket sales rising by 153 per cent, with the Norfolk town having a history rooted in Roman Britain, and surrounded by an abundance of green space and natural beauty.

The coastal town Lowestoft in Suffolk has seen train bookings rise by 132 per cent, with families likely flocking to Pleasurewood Hills theme park during the half-term break.

Fifth on the list is Grantham, sitting on the border between Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, which has seen an increase of 127 per cent. The market town also boasts a plethora of historical attractions, including Woolsthorpe Manor, the birthplace of Isaac Newton.

Trainline’s top 10 trending train bookings this half-term:

Rye: 167 per cent Halifax: 153 per cent Thetford: 153 per cent Lowestoft: 132 per cent Grantham: 127 per cent Cheltenham: 126 per cent Great Yarmouth:116 per cent Newbury: 106 per cent Paignton: 94 per cent Clacton-on-Sea: 94 per cent

