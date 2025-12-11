Ryanair plane crashes into Stansted fence as tug driver talks to colleague

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plane carrying nearly 190 people smashed into a fence while the tug driving instructor focused on advising a trainee, an investigation has found.

The Ryanair plane, with 181 passengers and six crew aboard, crashed at Stansted Airport on 21 August 2024.

It sustained “substantial damage”, according to a newly released Air Accidents Investigation Branch report.

The Boeing 737 jet was being moved to the Essex airport’s apron – the area where planes await runway departure slots – by a ground tug.

A trainee initially drove the tug, making an early turn and then “several corrective turns” before stopping, the report said.

An instructor sitting alongside her took over the controls and “continued to reassure and advise the trainee while performing the pushback, looking at her while doing so”, the report said.

open image in gallery A Ryanair 737 at Stansted Airport (file photo) ( Simon Calder )

The plane’s nosewheel moved beyond the tug release point (TRP) ground markings, where it was meant to stop.

That resulted in the aircraft striking a blast barrier, which protect areas from jet exhaust air.

The crash damaged the rear of the plane but caused no injuries.

The airport’s fire service attended the scene.

Following the crash, the instructor was given drug and alcohol tests, which he passed.

The man explained he was “focusing on speaking to the trainee” when he drove past the TRP, the report said.

He added that the markings were “not very prominent” and were “obscured” underneath the plane.

open image in gallery The rear of the plane was damaged in the crash ( AAIB/PA Wire )

The trainee said she did not say anything when her instructor failed to stop as she was “assuming he must have known what he was doing”, the report stated.

The manoeuvre was carried out by workers for Blue Handling, a ground handling team from facility management provider ABM that serves Ryanair at Stansted.

ABM was approached for a comment.

Since the accident, the airport has doubled the length of TRPs from 50cm to one metre, and painted them on both sides of centre lines rather than just one side.

In October 2023, a Ryanair plane collided with a passenger assistance vehicle on a road at Stansted.

The jet’s right wing hit the roof of the vehicle, causing visible damage to both.

A report by the AAIB found the plane had right of way, and the vehicle’s driver may have been tired and distracted.