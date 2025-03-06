Ryanair gives update on paperless boarding passes as it delays roll out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has pushed back plans to introduce paperless boarding passes across the airline to November.

From 3 November, Ryanair passengers will no longer be able to print a physical paper boarding pass.

Instead, travellers will use a digital boarding pass on the “myRyanair” app to check in and board the plane.

Almost 80 per cent of Ryanair’s 200 million passengers already check in digitally.

The carrier previously planned to move to paperless in May before delaying until the start of its winter schedule.

Ryanair “expects to eliminate almost all airport check-in fees” following the move.

In 2008, Ryanair became the first airline anywhere in the world to ask passengers to check in online before reaching the airport.

The option of checking in at the airport remained available – but at a high cost. The fee started at £10, but within a year increased to £40. It is currently £55 for each passenger on a booking.

The airline estimates that eliminating the paper passes will save over 300 tonnes of paper waste annually.

In-app services also include a new “order to seat” feature to get served first, live flight updates and real-time alternative flight options in the event of disruption.

Ryanair CMO, Dara Brady, said: “This move to 100% paperless boarding passes from November 2025 will allow us to deliver an enhanced travel experience for customers, streamlined through the myRyanair app during our less busy Winter schedule.

“This will be particularly useful to passengers during disruptions as it will facilitate real-time updates from our Ops Centre directly to passengers’ phones, and will also provide them with alternative flight options, and offer transfers or hotel accommodation options when necessary.”

He added that as almost 80 per cent of Ryanair customers already use the myRyanair app, “it’s time to transition the remaining passengers to digital”.

The airline said it aims to use the move to reduce its carbon footprint as it grows to 300 million passengers over the next decade.

