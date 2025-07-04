Travel chaos as 70,000 Ryanair passengers hit by French air traffic control strikes
Ryanair said Friday it had axed 400 flights in widespread cancellations
Tens of thousands of holidaymakers faced a second day of disruption across France on Friday due as the air traffic control strike rumbled on.
French workers are walking out over demands for improved working conditions, with the strike coinciding with the height of the summer travel season in Europe.
The industrial action, which began causing disruptions across French airports on Thursday and will intensify significantly today, saw widespread cancellations across the country.
Ryanair was among airlines that announced widespread disruptions, saying in a statement on Friday it cancelled more than 400 flights affecting 70,000 passengers.
This is significantly higher than the 170 cancellations the company predicted on Thursday.
The company said the strike affects all its flights over French airspace, as well as traffic in and out of French airports, and also flights over the country to destinations such as the UK, Greece, Spain and Ireland.
It urged the European Union to reform air traffic rules.
Rival budget airline easyJet said Thursday it had cancelled 124 flights and was scrapping 150 on Friday due to the industrial action.
Earlier this week, the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) requested airlines to cut flights as a preventative measure.
On Tuesday, it specifically requested airlines to cancel 40 per cent of flights from the capital's airports, including Charles de Gaulle, Orly, and Beauvais.
This was alongside half of all flights in Nice and 30 per cent in Marseille, Lyon, and several other cities.
Despite the preventive cancellations, the authority warned in a statement that ″disruptions and long delays are to be expected at all French airports.”
One of the two unions leading the strike, UNSA-ICNA, said in a statement there are not enough employees to handle surging air travel and that inflation is eating away at salaries.
The unions also are protesting new reform measures aiming to more tightly monitor their work, prompted by a near-collision at the Bordeaux airport.
The union is calling for improved pay and more staff. The strike comes after a meeting last Wednesday with the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) was unable to reach an agreement.
Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot called the union demands — and their decision to strike just as French schools close for the summer and many families head on vacation — ″unacceptable.″
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has issued a warning to travellers in light of the strikes. A spokesperson for FCDO said: “There can be frequent industrial action across France.
“This can lead to disruption and delays on roads and public transport.
“If you’re due to travel to or within France, monitor the media, check your operator’s advice and follow the advice of the authorities.
“On 3 and 4 July, planned industrial action by air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt flights to and from airports across France.
"Check your operator’s advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights.”
