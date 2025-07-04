Travel chaos as 70,000 Ryanair passengers hit by French air traffic control strikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers faced a second day of disruption across France on Friday due as the air traffic control strike rumbled on.

French workers are walking out over demands for improved working conditions, with the strike coinciding with the height of the summer travel season in Europe.

The industrial action, which began causing disruptions across French airports on Thursday and will intensify significantly today, saw widespread cancellations across the country.

Ryanair was among airlines that announced widespread disruptions, saying in a statement on Friday it cancelled more than 400 flights affecting 70,000 passengers.

This is significantly higher than the 170 cancellations the company predicted on Thursday.

easyJet customers were also warned to expect long delays and cancellations on day two of the action ( Simon Calder )

The company said the strike affects all its flights over French airspace, as well as traffic in and out of French airports, and also flights over the country to destinations such as the UK, Greece, Spain and Ireland.

It urged the European Union to reform air traffic rules.

Rival budget airline easyJet said Thursday it had cancelled 124 flights and was scrapping 150 on Friday due to the industrial action.

Earlier this week, the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) requested airlines to cut flights as a preventative measure.

On Tuesday, it specifically requested airlines to cancel 40 per cent of flights from the capital's airports, including Charles de Gaulle, Orly, and Beauvais.

This was alongside half of all flights in Nice and 30 per cent in Marseille, Lyon, and several other cities.

Despite the preventive cancellations, the authority warned in a statement that ″disruptions and long delays are to be expected at all French airports.”

One of the two unions leading the strike, UNSA-ICNA, said in a statement there are not enough employees to handle surging air travel and that inflation is eating away at salaries.

The unions also are protesting new reform measures aiming to more tightly monitor their work, prompted by a near-collision at the Bordeaux airport.

The union is calling for improved pay and more staff. The strike comes after a meeting last Wednesday with the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) was unable to reach an agreement.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot called the union demands — and their decision to strike just as French schools close for the summer and many families head on vacation — ″unacceptable.″

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has issued a warning to travellers in light of the strikes. A spokesperson for FCDO said: “There can be frequent industrial action across France.

“This can lead to disruption and delays on roads and public transport.

“If you’re due to travel to or within France, monitor the media, check your operator’s advice and follow the advice of the authorities.

“On 3 and 4 July, planned industrial action by air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt flights to and from airports across France.

"Check your operator’s advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights.”