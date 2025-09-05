Airline tells delayed passengers to email minister with their complaints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair is urging passengers affected by air traffic control (ATC) delays to email Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander directly with their complaints. The Dublin-based airline has published the Cabinet minister’s personal parliamentary email address on a website named ‘Air Traffic Control Ruined Your Flight’.

Her email address was already publicly available.

Some 5,782 Ryanair flights were affected by delays caused by the UK’s ATC provider Nats between the start of the year and September 1, the carrier said.

Ryanair called on Ms Alexander to “fix” Nats, which it described as “mismanaged and short-staffed”.

The Government has the largest shareholding in the public-private company at 49%.

It also holds a golden share, giving it additional control.

open image in gallery Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander ( PA Wire )

Ryanair’s director of communications Jade Kirwan said: “It is unacceptable that Nats’ ATC mismanagement and staff shortages continue to cause disruption to UK flights and passengers.

“Already this year, more than one million Ryanair passengers – many of whom were travelling on holidays with young families – have suffered unnecessary and avoidable ATC delays, and all because Minister Alexander has not taken action to properly staff UK ATC services.

“Ryanair calls on all passengers to visit the Air Traffic Control Ruined Your Flight webpage and demand that their national transport minister – like Minister Alexander – take urgent action to fix their national ATC services and stop these needless ATC delays.”

The website features a mocked-up video of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen slapping an airline passenger in the face.

Ryanair has accused Ms von der Leyen of failing to take sufficient action to improve ATC services.

Nats declined to comment.

It recently cited figures from European air traffic management body Eurocontrol showing the company handled 23.7% of Europe’s traffic in July, and was accountable for 1.8% of delays to flights.

The Department for Transport has been approached for a comment.