Ryanair were forced to cancel more than 800 flights last month
The impact on air travel was underscored last week when flights were temporarily halted at Dubai airport
Ryanair has said it cancelled more than 800 flights last month, attributing the significant disruption to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The Irish carrier is among several airlines that have been forced to reroute or halt services amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, alongside continued attacks in Gaza.
The widespread impact on air travel was underscored last week when flights were temporarily halted at Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with passengers advised to anticipate further delays and cancellations across the region.
On Wednesday, Ryanair said it still operated more than 109,000 flights in total in June, indicating that fewer than 1% of flights were affected.
The Ireland-based business said it carried 19.9 million passengers over the month, representing a 3% increase on the same month last year.
It said this means it has carried 202.6 million passengers over the past 12 months, up 7% year-on-year.
Elsewhere, rival London-listed airline Wizz Air also reported a significant rise in passenger numbers.
It said it carried 5.88 million passengers in June, up 10.8% against the same month last year.
Its seat capacity was 10.4% higher year-on-year as a result.
Wizz said it has carried around 65 million passengers over the past 12 months rolling, up 4.7% year-on-year.