Russian tourists – restricted from Europe – are flocking to Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrapped in warm coats and woolly hats, hundreds of Russians have queued in Moscow's chilly spring weather, seeking Japanese visas.

With travel to much of Europe restricted and Japan offering visa-free entry, Russians are turning to new holiday destinations.

This shift is facilitated by a strengthening rouble and rising real wages, a byproduct of Moscow's increased wartime spending amid its invasion of Ukraine.

While direct flights between Russia and Japan are currently unavailable, the Japanese embassy in Moscow has confirmed a rise in Russian visitors, coinciding with increased availability of connecting flights.

Dmitry Gorin, vice president of the Russian union of the tourism industry, said the number of Russian tourists in Japan is projected to double this year, from approximately 100,000 in 2024.

open image in gallery People queue to apply for visas at the Japanese embassy in Moscow ( REUTERS )

He noted that the long queues at the embassy are understandable, given the allure of Japan's renowned cherry blossoms in spring.

"The most important thing is that there are no complicated visa formalities and there is an affordable flight," he said.

In November, Japan stopped requiring Russian visitors to submit documents in advance to confirm they had paid for hotels for their stay. Return tickets, often with connections in China, start from around 40,000 roubles (£364), Gorin said.

Elizaveta, who Reuters spoke to as she queued for her appointment at the Japanese embassy in Moscow, said the simpler visa process had encouraged her to buy tickets.

"We've wanted to go for a long time," she said. "Nowadays, it's more difficult to get to Europe. It only takes four to five days to get a visa to Japan, so we decided to go."

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Before Moscow launched the war in Ukraine in February 2022, millions of Russians travelled to Europe every year.

Those trips, via indirect routes since most European airspace is closed to Russian carriers, have become more expensive. Current annual visitor numbers of around 300,000 people are about 90 per cent below 2019 levels, according to Gorin.

Russia's economy contracted briefly under the weight of sanctions, but has since rebounded and soaring consumer demand, including on air travel, has contributed to overheating.

But the rouble's sharp appreciation this year - on hopes that improving ties between Washington and Moscow could lead to some kind of conflict resolution in Ukraine - has only helped Russians heading to Japan, and elsewhere.

International travel has mostly pivoted to countries that have not imposed sanctions on Moscow.

"The rouble's strengthening directly affects the cost of tours and consumer interest in holidays abroad," said Lyubov Voronina, head of international projects at tourism comparison site sletat.ru.

Depending on what they plan to do on their trip, tourists can currently save between 10% and 30%, Voronina said.

The combination of a higher disposable income and lower prices has come at the perfect time for some.

"It's been a long time dream for me, ever since I was a child," said Nikita at the embassy. "Now I have the money to come and decided to do. Moreover, the prices have now dropped."

The one obstacle for Russians is that long queue, but Anton, asked if he was worried he might run out of time to submit his application that day, simply said: "Well, I'll come tomorrow then."