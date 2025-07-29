The ‘world’s best train’ to launch new mountain route next summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train operator crowned the “world’s best” will roll out a new rail journey through the Canadian mountains next summer.

The Rocky Mountaineer will travel between Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper for a “limited time” in June and July 2026 as part of a new route, named ‘Passage to the Peaks’.

In July, Travel + Leisure proclaimed the Rocky Mountaineer the world’s best train route in its annual awards survey.

According to Rocky Mountaineer, the new journey is for travellers who want to immerse themselves in “evergreen forests, sparkling glacial lakes, and towering mountains.”

The package has been introduced for the summer of 2026 to coincide with Fifa World Cup events taking place in Vancouver.

Rocky Mountaineer said: “With the city expected to welcome a significant number of visitors, we're excited to offer an alternative route for those seeking a quieter experience.”

Passage to the Peaks is a two-day journey with an overnight stay in a hotel, although packages can be extended for up to nine nights.

Rail fans will be set back between £1,670 and £7,193 per person, depending on which of the seven packages customers choose.

The route through the Canadian Rockies can be taken westbound or eastbound, passing highlights such as Mount Rundle, Pyramid Falls and Mount Robson.

Optional activities include gondola rides to the top of Sulphur Mountain and a ride on an Ice Explorer to the Athabasca Glacier – located on one of the largest ice fields south of the Arctic Circle.

The Rocky Mountaineer isn’t the only operator trying something new in 2026.

A new rail journey from Adventures by Rail will roll travellers around the world in 100 days – if passengers splash out over £100,000 on a ticket.

In April, the tour company offered 12 customers the chance to book a mammoth adventure through Europe, Asia and into North America.

The flagship “Around the World by Train in 100 Days” journey departs London on 17 March 2026, and includes iconic rail routes such as Japan’s Shinkansen bullet train and an Orient Express-inspired trip through Istanbul.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast