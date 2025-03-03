These two iconic Asian cruise lines are being revived in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two iconic cruise lines in Asia are being revived by Resorts World Cruises with sailings tailored to passengers on a variety of budgets.

Resorts World Cruises, set up in the aftermath of the pandemic in 2022, has relaunched StarCruises and Dream Cruises.

Both are well-known cruise brands with a 30-year history in Asia.

The cruise line was previously run by Genting Hong Kong, which closed in early 2022 after running out of cash.

Some of its former staff members later launched a new brand called Resorts World Cruises to restart cruising in Asia post-Covid and said it is now reverting to its original roots.

StarCruises will offer “affordable yet premium lifestyle cruising,” with mid-sized ships with a capacity of around 2,000, operating short, port-intensive itineraries for domestic and fly-cruise passengers.

The Resorts World One ship will be renamed Star Navigator, joining Star Voyager under the StarCruises banner.

Itineraries include four-night sailings from Singapore to Krabi and Penang, starting this week, before going to Taiwan for an exclusive eight-month operational period from 28 March that will visit destinations in Japan and South Korea.

Star Voyager will sail on 26 March from multiple seasonal homeports, including Singapore, Jakarta, Melaka, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh, with more cities to be added.

Meanwhile, the 3,000 capacity Genting Dream will continue under the Dream Cruises brand, with a focus on luxury cruises.

The cruise ship will be homeported in Singapore all year round, offering itineraries to Malaysia and Thailand.

A statement from Resorts World Cruises said: “By clearly differentiating StarCruises and Dream Cruises, the brands will cater to distinct segments while reinforcing their leadership in the Asian cruise industry.

“This transition marks an exciting step forward, reflecting the brands’ commitments to delivering exceptional world-class cruise experiences that cater to a diverse range of travellers.”

