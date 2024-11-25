At least 17 missing after tourist boat sinks in Red Sea
31 tourists of various nationalities were on board along with 14 crew
At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, Egyptian officials said.
The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, said rescuers saved 28 people from the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, and some were airlifted to receive medical treatment.
Mr Hanafy said 31 tourists of various nationalities were on board along with 14 crew.
The governorate received a report shortly before dawn on Monday of a distress call made from the yacht, which had left Marsa Alam for a five-day journey.
It was not immediately clear what caused the wooden-hulled motor yacht to sink. According to its maker’s website, the Sea Story was built in 2022 and can hold 36 passengers.
The yacht’s operator could not immediately be reached.
The Egyptian military is coordinating rescue operations with the governorate.
Many tourist companies have stopped or limited travelling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.
