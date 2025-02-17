Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“You won’t find cheaper tickets anywhere else”: that is the bizarre pledge from rail retailer Trainline, which charges fees on top of fares on about one-third of transactions.

A poster campaign outside one of the UK’s busiest railway stations creates the impression that the market-leading ticketing firm is at least as cheap as other sources.

In fact, unlike Trainline, train operators and many retailers are content with the 5 per cent standard commission they earn from online ticket sales and do not add extra charges.

Finding cheaper tickets than Trainline is simple. Train operators always sell at face value, whether at a ticket office or online. They are not permitted to charge booking fees.

In addition, many of the 40-plus other ticket retailers do not levy fees, including Trip.com, Virgin Trains Ticketing and Uber.

A Trainline advertisement makes the bold price claim outside King's Cross station in London, hub for the East Coast main line to Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland,

The poster adds the text: “Or we’ll refund the difference.” It also specifies: “Valid 6 Jan-28 Feb 2025 for in-app purchases of LNER, Grand Central, Lumo and Hull Trains only, if a lower price than the price on train line is found for the same train.”

The Independent made a test purchase for a London to Leeds LNER train at 8.03am on Monday 24 February. The standard fare booking direct with the train operator is £68.20.

On both the Trainline app and website, passengers pay £2.79 more than LNER – an increase of 4 per cent.

The traveller could claim a refund of the difference, but it would be much easier booking direct with state-run LNER. Doing so allows the passenger to earn a further 2 per cent credit under the “Perks” loyalty scheme, making the total saving 6 per cent compared with Trainline.

Unlike most platforms for booking tickets, Trainline has a useful feature known as SplitSave. This function exploits the anomalies in Britain’s labyrinthine fares system to provide savings. On routes such as Bristol Temple Meads to London Paddington, buying one ticket to Didcot Parkway and another to the capital usually saves cash.

But there is no need to use Trainline; ScotRail has exactly the same SplitSave system, but without the fees, and can be used for journeys anywhere in Britain.

Sakshi Anand, UK general manager for Trainline, said: “We are proud to be the UK’s most popular and trusted travel app for buying rail tickets for our 12 million monthly users. Our constant innovation and investment in our technology helps our customers identify the best value journey, balancing price with ease and convenience for hassle-free travel.

“While we have featured a ‘best price guarantee’ for on-the-day transactions more broadly for a while, we are excited to currently trial this for all journeys on certain routes until the end of February.

“This means that if customers on relevant routes find the same ticket cheaper elsewhere, we will simply refund the difference.

“We don’t charge a booking fee on almost 70 per cent of transactions. We know it sounds cliché, but these fees really do go towards improving our products and services like SplitSave, Fare Prediction so that we can give customers great value and hassle-free purchasing for rail.”

On the Trainline website, the messaging about pricing is significantly different, specifying it applies only to tickets bought on the day.

In addition, there are some cheap tickets that Trainline – and other sources – are unable to sell at all. Such “limited-distribution fares,” as they are known, include Avanti West Coast’s Superfares. These include London to Birmingham for £9 and Liverpool to London for £15.

The Independent has contacted the Advertising Standards Authority and the Rail Delivery Group to ask their views on the Trainline ad.

Regulated rail fares in England and Wales will rise by 4.6 per cent on 2 March.