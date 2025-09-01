Qantas proposes beard ban for pilots over safety concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Qantas is considering a beard ban for all pilots following a study on the safety of oxygen masks.

Australia’s flagship airline controversially proposed the grooming policy across the board for its aircraft captains.

Beards are already banned for pilots operating Qantas and Jetstar mainline services, with the airline reportedly looking to extend the clean-shaven requirement to QantasLink regional flights.

A safety review by the British defence company QinetiQ said that beards may interfere with the seal of oxygen masks and reduce their effectiveness in an emergency, according to Australian Aviation.

The 2024 Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University study conversely found “no evidence that facial hair caused mask leaks, hypoxia, or chemicals to affect performance.”

Research involved 24 participants with different facial hair to test if beards compromised the mask’s seal.

The airline opened a consultation period from 15 July to 12 August to gather pilot feedback.

Qantas has faced backlash from the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) over the proposed facial hair ban.

AFAP said that the no-beard policy is “already outdated and based on obsolete science”.

It added that Virgin Australia permits tidy beards among its flight crew, “as do Emirates, Etihad, and Cathay.”

A ban on facial hair by the Royal Australian Air Force was also lifted in late 2022, as long as beards were kept neat, said AFAP.

The federation said the move lacked “proper consultation with employees” and “respect for diverse workforces.”

The Independent has contacted Qantas for comment.

In 2023, Qantas announced changes to its “style and grooming guidelines” in response to staff feedback and pressure from the country’s Services Union.

Employees are now able to grow their hair long, ditch heels for flats, and wear make-up regardless of gender for the first time in the company’s 102-year history. It was the first update since the current uniforms were introduced in 2013.

