Private jet crashes into water after skidding off Oregon airport runway

Five passengers were hospitalised when a private jet crash landed into a bay after overshooting a runway in Oregon on Monday.

The corporate aircraft skidded off a runway at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport yesterday morning (7 April).

According to FlightAware tracking data, the plane was inbound from St. George Regional Airport (SGU) in Utah.

Southwest Oregon Regional Airport said that the 2019 Honda HA-420 aircraft splashed into Coos Bay after it overshot the east end of the airport's runway 23.

The small plane “came to rest in about five feet of water, approximately 100 feet of the runway”, it added.

Emergency response units were dispatched to the scene around 6.12am

All four passengers and the pilot were rescued from the water and transported by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital for minor injuries.

A hospital spokeswoman said that all five patients had arrived “alert and oriented”.

As of Monday evening, three had been discharged while one remained in Coos Bay, and another was sent to a facility with “services not available at Bay Area Hospital”.

The Honda aircraft was removed from the water following authorisation from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) at 10am.

An NTSB investigation will evaluate the aircraft following the incident.

Southwest Oregon Regional Airport thanked “all first responders, agencies, and personnel involved in the coordinated response and ongoing investigation”.

According to the airport, general aviation traffic was not impacted by the incident, and one runway remained open during the incident.

It’s not the first time a private jet has crashed this year.

On 10 February, an aircraft veered off a runway in Arizona and hit a business jet, killing one person.

The fatal crash killed 78-year-old Joie Vitosky, one of the two pilots on board, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

