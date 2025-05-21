Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two friends, one with rheumatoid arthritis and the other blind, are defying limitations by participating in a women-only vintage car race across France.

Merete Buljo, whose painful joints prevent her from driving a stick shift, and Tonje Thoresen, a former photographer who lost her sight to a brain tumor five years ago, are navigating their way from Paris to Saint-Tropez.

Their motto, "Making the impossible possible!", reflects their determination to showcase their capabilities.

Inspired by the film Thelma & Louise, they even sought out a Ford Thunderbird, the same car driven by the movie's protagonists.

"When we were looking for a car we thought, ‘Oh, a Ford Thunderbird. It would just be perfect!’" Thoresen said.

Buljo adds, "That is us!", embracing the spirit of female empowerment and adventure on the open road.

Thoresen is one of two blind navigators in the five-day Princesses Rally that roared off Sunday from Paris. Juliette Lepage, blind from birth, is the other, navigating a 1977 MG. Rallies are long-distance road races, typically with stages and checkpoints.

open image in gallery Merete Buljo (right) and Tonje Thoresen (left), both from Norway, during the 5-day Princesses Rally, in Chablis, Burgundy ( Merete Buljo )

Without sight, Thoresen says her other senses are working overtime on the roads of springtime France: The smells of flowers and vegetation and of farming in the fields; the sharp chill of tunnels they whizz through.

And the orchestra of vintage engines — some throaty, others purring — racing down back-country roads. That's music to the ears for petrol-heads like Thoresen, who says she can identify some cars just by their sounds and when they're developing mechanical problems.

“I’m passionate about those sounds. It gives me adrenaline," she said.

Thoresen was incredulous when Buljo proposed that they enter the rally together.

“I said, ‘What? But I’m blind!’ And she said, ‘Yeah. And so what?’” Thoresen recounted. “She’s very much like, ’We can do everything — everything that is impossible is possible to do.'”

Unfortunately, the 1990 Pontiac Firebird they planned to drive couldn't keep pace with their ambition. It has an automatic gearbox — easier with the arthritis that Buljo has battled since childhood.

“Because of my legs, I can’t drive a normal gearbox. I also have some problems with my hands, so I can’t be on the gearbox all the time,” she said. “For me, driving has always been so very important for my freedom because I always have, more or less, pain in my legs, my knees, my ankles, everything.”

open image in gallery Inspired by the film Thelma & Louise, they even sought out a Ford Thunderbird, the same car driven by the movie's protagonists. ( Getty Images )

But the car broke down a week before the start. They had to fall back on a last-minute modern replacement that's ineligible for the rally, which is open only to cars built between 1946 and 1991.

Still, organisers allowed them to come along for the ride, with the competitors, and keep their race name: Team Valkyries, drawn from powerful female figures in Norse mythology.

Having secured sponsors and crowd funding, Buljo and Thoresen didn't want their efforts to go to waste.

They're using this rally as training, figuring out together how Thoresen can help navigate the route and its checkpoints, even though she can't see it. Participants aren't allowed to use GPS navigational aids and Thoresen hasn't yet learned Braille, which Lepage, the other blind navigator, uses to read and give directions.

But Thoresen says she's become as reliable as London's Big Ben at measuring the passage of time, so can advise when it's the right moment to make a turn. And Buljo says she's able to memorise route notes.

“I have an inside map and Tonje has an inside clock, so we make a great team," she said.

Besides, simply getting from Point A to Point B was never their priority.

"We wanted to also show that it's very important to not be ashamed of your handicap," Thoresen said. “It's very important to kind of be proud of the competences that you still have and to dare to do stuff.”