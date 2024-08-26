Princess Cruises to sail to all regions of the Caribbean for the first time in 2026

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Princess Cruises has announced it will be sailing to every region of the Caribbean in 2026 for its “biggest summer Caribbean cruise season ever,” with its ships stopping in summer hot spots such as the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Mexico.

The cruise company will have two ships departing from Florida, the Regal Princess and the Caribbean Princess, to take vacationers around the Caribbean, sailing to all regions for the first time.

The cruises are now available to book, with over 90 voyages sailing to every region of the Caribbean from two Florida ports, Port Canaveral in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale/Port Everglades.

“Princess continues to expand access to our world-class premium experience now operating from eight North America homeports,” John Padgett, the president of Princess Cruises, said.

“With ships now departing from both Central Florida and South Florida, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to set sail aboard the iconic Love Boat,” he added.

Caribbean Princess, which has accommodation for over 3,000 guests, is offering trips to both the eastern and western Caribbean on seven-day itineraries, with an option to combine the two regions on a 14-day ‘Caribbean Adventurer’ sailing.

The variety of cruises includes a six-day or seven-day trip around the eastern Carribean and the Turks and Caicos islands, a seven-day voyage around the eastern Carribean with Puerto Rico, and a seven-day sailing trip to the western Caribbean and Mexico.

Regal Princess, which has room for over 3,500 holidaymakers, is offering journeys to all regions of the Caribbean in the summer of 2026, including eastern, southern and western islands.

The cruise will embark on a seven-day eastern or western Caribbean itinerary or an eight-day cruise around the southern Carribean with the ABC Islands.

On the southern cruise, stopping at Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao in April 2026, guests can also take advantage of extended port stays in Aruba and Curaçao, giving vacationers a chance to explore the islands for a little longer.

As for the seven-day cruises, two will journey around the eastern Caribbean, one with the Bahamas and one with St Thomas, and one other will sail around the western Caribbean, stopping at Mexico.

Guests who also want to make their holiday a little longer and visit multiple regions can sail on a combination cruise for 14 days.

Princess is offering a further two other cruises that will sail around the southern Carribean for a longer duration at the start and end of the season.

These include a Caribbean Princess voyage from Fort Lauderdale to Port Carnival, stopping at Princess Cays, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, San Juan, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and Nassau in April 2026 for 13 days.

The Regal Princess will be going on a 14-day trip from Fort Lauderdale to New York, stopping at Curaçao, Aruba, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Maarten, and San Juan in September 2026.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast