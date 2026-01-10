New system allows drivers to see how badly their council is tackling potholes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Motorists across England can now scrutinise their local council's efforts in tackling potholes, following the introduction of a new traffic light rating system.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has unveiled a mapping tool assigning red, amber, or green ratings to 154 local highway authorities. These classifications are based on the state of local roads and how efficiently government road maintenance funding is being utilised.

The majority of authorities have received an amber rating. However, several areas have been flagged as red, indicating significant concerns.

These include Cumberland in Cumbria, Bolton in Greater Manchester, Leicestershire, Suffolk, and Kensington and Chelsea in west London.

The DfT said red authorities will receive “dedicated support to bring them into line with best practices” through a £300,000 programme.

Green authorities include Essex; Wiltshire; Coventry, West Midlands; Leeds, West Yorkshire; and Darlington, County Durham.

They demonstrated they are following “best practice” such as investing in long-term preventative measures rather than just patching up potholes, while also maintaining good road conditions, according to the DfT.

Total local road maintenance funding for England provided by the Government in the 2025/26 financial year was nearly £1.6 billion, representing a £500 million uplift compared with the previous 12 months.

A quarter of the extra money was withheld until the end of last year after authorities had set out their plans to spend it.

In November’s budget, the Government committed to providing a total of £7.3 billion for local road maintenance funding for the four years up to and including 2029/30.

Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

The RAC estimates a typical repair bill for a family car suffering pothole damage beyond a puncture is £590.

Analysis of Government data found 4,894 miles of council-run roads were strengthened, resurfaced or preserved in 2023/24 (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “For too long drivers have paid the price because our roads were left to deteriorate.

“I have heard time and again their frustration on footing the bill because they hit a pothole – money they should never have to spend in the first place.

“We’ve put our money where our mouth is, increasing the funding for local highway authorities with £7.3 billion to fix roads and given them the long-term certainty they have been asking for.

“Now it’s over to them to spend the money wisely, and for the first time we are making sure the public can see how well councils are doing in delivering the improvements they want to see in their local area.

“This Government’s record investment will save drivers money on repairs, make roads safer and help restore pride in our communities.”

Edmund King, president of the AA, said tackling potholes is the “top transport demand” for 96% of AA members, and the new ratings system should promote “more proactive and permanent repairs”.

Caroline Julian, brand and engagement director of British Cycling, said the new ratings system provides cyclists with “clear insight into how well their council is maintaining the routes they rely on every day”.

Tom Hunt, chairman of the Local Government Association’s inclusive growth committee, said: “Councils face a £17 billion backlog of road repairs.

“Only longer-term funding certainty will help councils more effectively plan for future maintenance schemes, focusing more on preventative measures – which will ultimately save the taxpayer money and reduce the need for repairs – and able to invest in innovation.”

Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said: “A map won’t stop tyres blowing or suspensions snapping.

“Motorists, already being squeezed tight by Labour, deserve real action to back them – only the Conservatives will deliver that.”