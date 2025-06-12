Budget airline axes all flights to US as airspace restrictions bite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Icelandic-based airline has announced it plans to axe all its flights to the US, stopping trips to major cities like Washington D.C. and New York by the autumn.

Low-cost airline Play operates flights between Iceland and destinations in the US and Europe, offering budget tickets on Airbus aircraft to and from its main hub, Keflavík International Airport.

Play flies in and out of Iceland to European countries such as Denmark, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. As well as Europe, the airline also directly links Iceland to Baltimore, Boston, and New York City.

The airline operates on a hub-and-spoke model, meaning it uses one central airport, Keflavík, to connect to other airports around the world.

Play launched its transatlantic flights in the spring of 2022, and has been flying to the US for just over three years.

Play’s hub-and-spoke routes have since financially underperformed, and an over-saturation in the transatlantic market has meant a growth in competition between airlines.

Play will suspend its flights to New York Stewart on 1 September, followed by Boston Logan on 15 September, then finally Baltimore/Washington on 24 October.

Its routes in Northern Europe are also expected to be scaled back due to Play dropping the hub-and-spoke strategy it has used since launching four years ago.

The strategy has seen a loss of $20 million (£14.7 million) in 2024 in comparison to profits made in point-to-point European leisure markets.

The restructuring will come as part of a proposed executive takeover by Play’s CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson and Vice Chairman Elías Skúli Skúlason.

In a notification to the Central Bank of Iceland, the executives said they plan to submit a voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in the airline via a new holding entity, Aviation Week reported.

“Due to airspace restrictions, several European airlines have redeployed capacity across the Atlantic, leading to overcapacity in the transatlantic market,” the offer document seen by Aviation Week says.

“Many carriers have suspended or terminated East Asia routes, facing a competitive disadvantage against Asian airlines still able to overfly Russia.

“This has increased pressure on transatlantic yields.”

If the proposal is approved, Play’s revised strategy hopes to target the leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) market.

The airline wants to target “underserved sun destinations” and has recently announced new flights to Antalya, Faro and Agadir.

“We’re focusing on the profitable aspects of the business—sun destination flights—and discontinuing those that have not yielded results,” Mr Ólafsson said.

The airline will also offer wet-lease services, which provide short-term aircraft and crew to help other airlines fill gaps in schedules.

The Independent has contacted Play for comment.

