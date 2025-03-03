‘Scandalous’ parking fines hit drivers who paid for tickets on ‘faulty’ machines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A private parking company has been accused of unfairly demanding hundreds of pounds from drivers who say its ticket machines incorrectly recorded their vehicle registrations.

Affected motorists told the PA news agency they are being “bullied” by Euro Car Parks despite buying tickets to use Syston Town Square car park in Leicestershire.

One said they would “rather go to prison” than pay more money.

Users of the car park enter their registration into a machine when they purchase a paper ticket, which is a system used across the UK.

A number of people who insist they followed the instructions have been sent parking charge notices (PCNs) as there was no record of payment when their number plates were identified by cameras.

A video posted online appears to show a woman typing her registration into the keypad on one of the car park’s two machines, but different numbers and letters are displayed on the screen.

The RAC described the situation as “scandalous” and warned it has received reports of similar problems elsewhere.

There is growing criticism of the private parking industry over claims of aggressive debt collection, misleading and confusing signage, and unreasonable fees.

More than 130 Facebook users have joined a group for people unhappy with their treatment after using Syston Town Square car park.

Many have received PCNs each worth £100, and had their appeals rejected by Euro Car Parks despite some providing evidence that a ticket was purchased.

The amount of money being demanded increases as drivers continue to refuse to pay, with some reporting being asked for sums such as £900, £680, £570 and £400, as well as receiving threats of court action and visits from bailiffs.

open image in gallery Motorist Debbie Dinckal said car park users ‘feel bullied’ ( Joe Giddens/PA )

Single mother Debbie Dinckal, 55, created the group after receiving a PCN following her visit to the car park in June 2023.

Euro Car Parks rejected her appeal even though she sent the company a photo of her ticket, which is missing the final three letters of her registration.

She was later sent an offer to settle the issue for £20 – which she declined – and a debt collection company is now demanding £170.

Ms Dinckal said: “You feel bullied and frustrated because there’s nowhere to go.

“If they were trying to take money out of your bank account, you could go to the police or your bank.

“But you’re in a position where you’re just repeating yourself saying, ‘I’ve got a ticket, I’ve got a ticket’, and they will say, ‘No, you need to pay it’.”

Ms Dinckal said: “I think they’re faulty machines. They’re set up to trick people.”

She added many people are accepting settlement offers as they “don’t want the hassle”.

One group member wrote that they have set up a £50 monthly payment plan “as my credit score has been affected”.

Another driver, Kenneth Pruden, 77, was sent a PCN in August 2022 after the registration printed on the ticket he purchased had one wrong letter.

He said: “We’re pensioners, we may well have put a wrong digit in, but it could equally have been the machine at fault.

“I have sent them countless photographs of my ticket which shows that I had paid. I had mediation where they offered to come down from £280 to £260.

“I declined their offer and was told I would have to go to court.

“I would rather go to prison than pay a penny.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s scandalous that so many people over so many years who’ve legitimately paid to use this car park have been issued £100 parking charge notices because of a fault with the payment machines.

“Sadly, we’ve heard reports of this happening at other car parks too. Many have appealed and have staggeringly been rejected. Others have been sent threats from debt collection firms, adding £70 to the bill, forcing them to pay up for fear of the cost escalating even more.

“A private parking company should not be able to intimidate people like this, especially when the fault lies with them.”

Mr Williams urged Euro Car Parks to “do the right thing” and write off all PCNs where people have legitimately paid for parking.

He also called on industry body the British Parking Association (BPA) – of which Euro Car Parks is a member – to “intervene to ensure this doesn’t happen again”.

Euro Car Parks manages more than 3,000 car parks across the UK and Ireland.

The company’s latest published accounts show it made a pre-tax profit of £12.5 million in 2023.

Analysis of government data shows it handed out 1.7 million parking charge notices to drivers in Britain in the year to the end of March 2024.

Euro Car Parks did not respond to requests for a comment. The BPA declined to comment.

