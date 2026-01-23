Museum of Romantic Life set to reopen in Paris on Valentine’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris’s Museum of Romantic Life is set to reopen on Valentine’s Day after 16 months of “major renovations”.

The public can visit the Musée de la Vie Romantique, located near the base of Montmartre, from next month.

On Valentine’s Day (14 February), the museum is inviting lovebirds back in for a different kind of celebration with “activities, discovering and moments of sharing”.

The Rose Bakery tearoom will offer “delicious surprises”, designed to celebrate this museum’s new chapter in the City of Love.

The Museum of Romantic Life closed its doors on 16 September 2024 for a major €3.8 million (£3.3 million) renovation, including the restoration of its pavilion, an improved visitor reception, gift shop and more accessible routes through the collections.

The museum opened to the public in 1987, after extensive renovations of the former home of painter Ary Scheffer.

Now, the permanent collections have been “completely redesigned” to highlight paintings by Scheffer and the idea of romance more generally.

General access to the museum is free, with some time-limited exhibits subject to a fee.

The Chopin Museum in Warsaw temporarily housed its collection during the closure.

The museum said of the reopening event: “Rediscover the museum with tailor-made visits for children and adults, let yourself be surprised by impromptu musical moments in the inaugural exhibition and, in the evening, dance your best slow dance in the museum courtyard to close this exceptional day.”

Upcoming exhibitions include a tribute to Paul Huet and his passion for skies, on until 30 August.

Read more: Best Valentine’s package deals in the UK and Europe for a romantic break