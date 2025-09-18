Tiny island to rename airport in memory of Giorgio Armani

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The picturesque Italian island of Pantelleria is set to honour the late fashion icon Giorgio Armani by renaming its airport after him. The designer frequently spent his summer holidays at his extensive estate on the island.

Armani, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 91, owned a significant property on the Mediterranean isle, situated between Sicily and Tunisia. He would utilise this retreat with family and friends during his rare breaks from work in August.

His home there was made up of seven "dammusi", traditional rural buildings built from white lava stone with a domed roof, and surrounded by more than 150 palm trees.

Italian civil aviation group ENAC said on Wednesday that it backed the proposal to change the name, which came from the local council and also has the blessing of Transport Minister Matteo Salvini.

ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma said the renaming fitted in with its plans to improve the airport and promote tourism to the island which can be reached via flights from Rome or Sicilian airports including Palermo.

Last week it was reported that the late designer instructed his heirs to sell a 15 per cent minority stake in his vast fashion empire, a notable shift from his lifelong resistance to suitors. His business will prioritises French conglomerate LVMH, eyewear giant Essilor-Luxottica, or cosmetics firm L’Oreal.

open image in gallery Designer Giorgio Armani receives applause at the end of the Giorgio Armani men's Spring Summer 2024 fashion show presented in Milan, Italy,, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to the will, published online Friday by Italian daily La Repubblica, 40 per cent of the business goes to long-time collaborator and menswear head, Leo Dell’Orco. Niece Silvana Armani, head of womenswear, and nephew Andrea Camerana each inherit 15 per cent.

The Armani Foundation, established in 2016 as a succession vehicle, will control the remaining 30 per cent.

Armani, one of the most recognizable names and faces in Italian fashion, died on Sept. 4 at the age of 91. Two wills, one for his business empire and the other for his private property, were deposited with Italian tax authorities on Thursday, and widely reported by Italian media on Friday. The Armani Group declined to comment.

Both had been rewritten by Armani last spring, partly by hand on the back of a sepia-colored envelope.