Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed flights to the United Kingdom on Saturday, ending a five-year ban imposed after a scandal involving fraudulent pilot licences.

The airline faced a ban from both the UK and the European Union in June 2020. This followed a deadly crash in Karachi that killed nearly 100 people, and subsequent revelations of pilots with fake licences.

Following extensive safety audits, the European ban was lifted in November 2024, paving the way for PIA to restore its suspended routes from January this year.

The first Boeing 777 flight from Islamabad to Manchester on Saturday marked PIA’s return following months of inspections and reforms that restored Britain’s confidence in Pakistan’s aviation system.

“The flight to Manchester is a remarkable beginning, but we are firmly determined to start flights to London and Birmingham next,” Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif told a ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport.

open image in gallery In this June 8, 2013 photo, a Pakistani International Airline plane takes off from Benazir Bhutto airport in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Asif said in a televised address that the flights were essential for the more than 1.4 million Pakistanis in Britain and Europe, and noted that the remittances they send were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.

“Providing them with direct flights is both a moral and national duty," he said. “These services will save them time, offer reasonable fares, and provide direct air links to their homeland.”

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mohammad Faisal, hailed the relaunch as a major step forward for economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

“This milestone will bring major economic benefits; generating substantial revenue, boosting trade and tourism, and expanding the movement of people and goods,” he said at a recent event in London.

In 2020 it was reported that early a quarter of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots were found not to hold valid licences.

It was believed that many had not even taken the Pakistan regulator’s pilot qualification examination.

An investigation following the Karachi air disaster, in which all passengers and crew lost their lives, revealed that 262 of 850 pilots had potentially fake licences or ones containing irregularities.

PIA Airbus 320 was on a scheduled flight from Lahore to Karachi on 22 May when 97 passengers and crew died after a botched “go-around” that damaged the plane on its first attempt at landing.