A local history museum in Scotland has hit a milestone in its major transformation after years of setbacks.

Dramatic renovations have been unveiled at Paisley Museum, found just outside Glasgow, ahead of its reopening later this year.

The £68.7m redevelopment by Renfrewshire Council was scheduled for completion in 2022, but setbacks caused by Covid restrictions, material shortages and cost inflation meant that the project stalled.

After a four-year delay, the entrance has been transformed by a striking red glass facade and light-filled extension.

Repairs have also taken place to the A-listed main building and the Coats Observatory, which is the oldest public observatory in Scotland.

open image in gallery The striking red glass entrance ( Renfrewshire Council )

Both have been brought up to modern standards, including state-of-the-art galleries on every floor and double the amount of space available to showcase the museum’s collections.

A new outdoor garden and public space have been created, which opens up previously hidden views of the observatory.

A cafe-restaurant and shop have also been added to the museum grounds.

Once the museum reopens, it will be operated by Renfrewshire’s leisure and cultural charity OneRen, with the aim of attracting 125,000 visitors per year.

Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, Renfrewshire Council's spokesperson for culture and Chair of OneRen, acknowledged the challenges that the project faced, but felt optimistic now that construction works have finished.

open image in gallery The museum’s facade has been transformed ( Renfrewshire Council )

“As with many projects involving historic buildings and with this being the first major refurbishment in its 150-year history, there have been challenges, but I’m excited for us to now look forward to the fit-out process as we create the environment that will allow us to tell the stories of Paisley’s history and its people.

“We will have a visitor attraction that local people and communities will be proud of and one that will attract thousands of visitors to the town each year, who will boost the local economy.”

The museum was established in 1871 as a place of learning and an archive of Paisley’s local heritage.

As part of the fit-out, around 100 displays co-produced by the local community and others from around the world will be exhibited.

Dedicated learning spaces, an archive centre and a weaving studio will also be fitted, alongside digital interactive experiences throughout the exhibition.

A new wing will also connect the museum to the Coast Observatory, with the opportunity to stargaze through its telescope.

