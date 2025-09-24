Holiday hotspot issued ‘dangerous threat’ warning as wildfire rages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Officials on the Hawaiian island of Maui have initiated door-to-door evacuations and sounded emergency sirens as a wildfire threatened residents on Tuesday.

The 4-acre (1.6-hectare) blaze was first reported near the north shore town of Paia at 1.30pm, with no containment estimates immediately available.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued an urgent alert, warning: "Leave immediately! There is a dangerous threat to life and property."

Paia, a former sugar plantation town popular with windsurfers, is situated on the opposite side of the island from Lahaina, which was destroyed by a deadly wildfire in 2023.

Paia resident Rod Antone described the situation as "nerve-wracking" as he worked to coordinate the evacuation of his elderly parents.

"Hopefully nothing happens to the neighborhood," he added. Mr Antone, working in a county building in Wailuku, listened to radio updates but did not hear the sirens – a detail that echoes the controversy surrounding Maui County officials’ failure to activate them before the Lahaina inferno last year.

open image in gallery Smoke rising from a fire near Paia, Hawaii ( Wayne Thibaudeau via AP )

Antone noted that winds didn't feel particularly strong Tuesday, unlike in August 2023 when wind-whipped flames burned Lahaina and left 102 people dead. But like Lahaina, Paia is surrounded by dry brush, he said.

The Maui Fire Department was using two helicopters to help fight the blaze. During the Lahaina fire, helicopters were grounded due to the strong winds.

The American Red Cross was setting up evacuation sites, the county said.

When traffic out of Paia started building, Wayne Thibaudeau decided to open a gate to give motorists an alternate evacuation route. Thibaudeau is one of the owners of Paia Sugar Mill, which closed in 2000 and is being renovated.

The route takes motorists through old sugarcane fields.

There was a steady stream of “cars packed with people” using the route, he said.

A report on the Lahaina fire said that some back roads that could have provided an alternative escape were blocked by locked gates.