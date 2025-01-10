Airbnb offers refund to guest after Palisades fires booking complaint went viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Airbnb customer who was initially denied the rebooking of her Airbnb reservation under a “major events” policy near the Palisades wildfires in Los Angeles has received a full refund.

Ana Mostarac took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to air her grievances with Airbnb’s policy after she tried to request help with rebooking her accommodation further away from the Palisades fires, which have burned through more than 17,000 acres this week, with other blazes contributing to destruction across the county and leaving a thousand structures destroyed.

Ms Mostarac posted a screenshot of the conversation with Airbnb ‘support ambassador’, which has now amassed 9.7 million views, with the ambassador stating that in her circumstance “this cancellation is not covered under our Major Disruptive Events Policy”.

The Airbnb ambassador she was speaking to then said that the host’s cancellation policy would apply in this case.

“To clarify, I called Airbnb to request help with rebooking accommodations farther from the danger zone,” said Ms Mostarac, adding that she was not demanding a refund.

“As always, their policies failed to account for context,” she added. “The fires keep getting worse, and unfortunately, many others are probably stuck explaining bushfires to someone in another country right about now.”

open image in gallery Ana Mostarac took to X to question Airbnb’s rebooking policies ( Twitter/X )

While Airbnb does offer rebooking services, its website does not list disruptive events as a cause to do so but states issues such as hosts' failure to provide access, the accommodation is not clean and sanitary, contains safety or health hazards or the accommodation being significantly different than advertised.

Ms Mostarac booked her accommodation for the evening of 7 January, after the wildfires started.

Airbnb’s Major Disruptive Events Policy states that guests are covered if certain events affect their reservation location, occur after the time of booking and prevent or legally prohibit completion of a future or ongoing reservation.

The events covered include public health emergencies and epidemics, government travel restrictions, military actions and other hostilities, large-scale outages of essential utilities and natural disasters.

Since Ms Mostarac’s post, Airbnb has contacted the guest to issue a full refund.

In the case of the impacted areas in Southern California, Airbnb’s Major Disruptive Events policy is in effect for impacted areas of Southern California, such as those experiencing travel restrictions or large-scale outages of essential utilities.

This means hosts can cancel eligible stays without consequences and guests who have an eligible booking can also cancel their stay for a refund if their trip has not yet started, or a partial refund for any nights not stayed if they had to cut their trip short.

An Airbnb spokesperson told The Independent: “Our Major Disruptive Events policy is currently in effect for impacted areas of Southern California, meaning guests who have an eligible booking can cancel for a refund.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the fires, and we have issued a full refund to the guest.”

Airbnb is offering temporary housing to residents who have been displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires in partnership with 211 LA to connect people with a free place to stay.

Impacted residents can request assistance for temporary housing support from Airbnb.org by filling out an intake form with 211 LA.

