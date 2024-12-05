Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Another apparent sickness outbreak has occurred aboard P&O Cruises’ Ventura ship, following a string of incidents throughout the year, according to reports.

A passenger aboard the vessel told the Daily Echo that cruise passengers had been advised not to gather in large groups via a ship-wide announcement.

The anonymous passenger claimed that people had been warned the sickness was gastroenteritis, and were advised that those feeling unwell should stay in their cabin.

Gastroenteritis is a common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting, and is usually caused by norovirus or bacterial food poisoning.

It is unclear when exactly the outbreak on the ship occurred. According to CruiseMapper, Ventura is currently docked in Southampton dock after a round trip to Portugal and Spain.

A P&O Cruises spokesperson told The Independent: “We work closely with relevant global and regional health authorities and we have approved, recognised and proven protocols that are in place throughout every cruise to uphold the health and wellbeing of all guests and crew onboard."

As a result of these measures, guests who are boarding the ship for sailing on Ventura’s itinerary today from Southampton will begin slightly later than scheduled.

Ventura was subject to a deep clean in May after a norovirus outbreak onboard that led to passengers being asked to isolate in their cabins.

It was later revealed that the outbreak affected over 500 passengers and crew during a voyage from Southampton to the Canary Islands.

However, in May, P&O Cruises said that only 0.64 per cent of passengers were symptomatic on Wednesday 22 May, but failed to confirm how many suffered at the virus’ peak.

Last month, over 100 holidaymakers put forward claims for compensation via a solicitor company after the norovirus outbreak left passengers ill and isolated in their cabins.

Claims for compensation have been submitted on behalf of 115 passengers who booked a holiday aboard P&O Cruises’ Ventura and were taken ill on various separate cruise holidays, mainly between April and June 2024.

Carnival, the parent company of P&O, was urged by London-based Hudgell Solicitors to take a “sensible” approach to resolving the claims over “repeated outbreaks onboard” over consecutive months.

Ventura has a capacity for 3,078 passengers, but it is currently unclear how many were most recently onboard and how many people had fallen ill.

