Sunday’s pedestrianisation of Oxford Street to give ‘glimpse of future’
Oxford Street will host live music, art installations, food stalls, and a literary festival
A section of Oxford Street will be car-free this Sunday, showcasing Mayor Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plan.
Vehicles are prohibited from a half-mile stretch, Oxford Circus to Orchard Street, noon to 8pm for 'This Is Oxford Street'.
The space will host live music, art installations, food stalls, and a literary festival. Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, attracting half a million daily visitors.
Sir Sadiq wants to ban vehicles from a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.
He said: “This Is Oxford Street is going to be a landmark, free event open for everyone and will showcase the nation’s high street as you have never seen it before, offering a glimpse of what it could look like in the future.
“As mayor, I have pledged to pedestrianise Oxford Street and I am determined to unlock its true potential to deliver a world-class, accessible, clean street for everyone as we build a better, greener and safer London for all.”
Detailed proposals for traffic under the pedestrianisation plan will be consulted on later this year.
A previous attempt by Sir Sadiq to pedestrianise part of Oxford Street was blocked by then-Conservative-run Westminster City Council in 2018.
His latest proposals depend on him obtaining permission from the Government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which would provide planning powers.
The aim is for this to be created by the start of next year.