Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Sunday’s pedestrianisation of Oxford Street to give ‘glimpse of future’

Oxford Street will host live music, art installations, food stalls, and a literary festival

Neil Lancefield
Sunday 21 September 2025 05:21 EDT
Traffic will be banned from part of Oxford Street on Sunday to showcase mayor Sir Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Traffic will be banned from part of Oxford Street on Sunday to showcase mayor Sir Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plan (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

A section of Oxford Street will be car-free this Sunday, showcasing Mayor Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plan.

Vehicles are prohibited from a half-mile stretch, Oxford Circus to Orchard Street, noon to 8pm for 'This Is Oxford Street'.

The space will host live music, art installations, food stalls, and a literary festival. Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, attracting half a million daily visitors.

Sir Sadiq wants to ban vehicles from a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.

He said: “This Is Oxford Street is going to be a landmark, free event open for everyone and will showcase the nation’s high street as you have never seen it before, offering a glimpse of what it could look like in the future.

“As mayor, I have pledged to pedestrianise Oxford Street and I am determined to unlock its true potential to deliver a world-class, accessible, clean street for everyone as we build a better, greener and safer London for all.”

Oxford Street in central London is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Oxford Street in central London is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Detailed proposals for traffic under the pedestrianisation plan will be consulted on later this year.

A previous attempt by Sir Sadiq to pedestrianise part of Oxford Street was blocked by then-Conservative-run Westminster City Council in 2018.

His latest proposals depend on him obtaining permission from the Government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which would provide planning powers.

The aim is for this to be created by the start of next year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in