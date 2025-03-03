Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourism is changing – but are you ready for the future of travel?

Join Justin Francis OBE, co-founder of Responsible Travel, alongside The Independent’s global travel editor Annabel Grossman and travel editor Ben Parker for an inspiring discussion on how we can make tourism more sustainable and responsible.

As the travel industry faces growing challenges, from overtourism to environmental impact, our expert panel will explore how we can navigate these issues while still enjoying enriching holiday experiences.

Expect practical advice on how to avoid the crowds, insights into emerging trends in responsible tourism, and tips for making more sustainable choices when booking your next trip.

Whether you’re a frequent flyer or an occasional traveler, our Virtual Event will offer valuable guidance on how to explore the world without contributing to its problems.

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to ask our panel your own travel questions in advance or during the session.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Monday 10 March at 7pm GMT.

