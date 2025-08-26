Rome to Munich ‘beer train’ sleeper service for Oktoberfest launched

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dust off your steins and lederhosen – Italy has launched a new night train travelling to the heart of Oktoberfest.

The Bavarian-themed Munich Express will roll from Rome to Munich on a 16-hour journey with beers, dancing and dining in its carriages.

FS Treni Turistici Italiani will operate the night train on two dates this autumn – 26 September and 3 October – and said “the party starts onboard”.

Departing Rome’s Termini station at 8pm on each Friday, return journeys begin Sunday afternoon, arriving back in the Italian capital on Monday morning.

Onboard, an Oktoberfest-themed dining car promises train travellers a toast with fresh draft beer, dancing to Bavarian music and a menu of traditional bites.

The scenic route travels through Florence, Bologna, and Verona before crossing the Alps.

The railway group said: “On board our train, you'll find Bavarian-themed entertainment ready to get you into the Oktoberfest spirit from the very first kilometers.

“Enjoy the ride in company, in total relaxation, and arrive in Munich refreshed and recharged.”

Fares for the Oktoberfest special start from €99 (£86) each way with Railbook.

Festival fans can book single or double cabins out of Rome, or a four-berth sleeper for families.

Day travellers can also board in Verona, Trento, Bolzano, Bressanone, Fortezza, Vipiteno, Colle Isarco, and Brennero to skip the traffic on their way to Oktoberfest.

It’s not the only new service on the sleeper train scene.

A new luxury train is on track to transform Thailand’s sleeper network later this year.

Nine-night journeys on The Blue Jasmine will roll through the Thai countryside across five provinces from Bangkok to Chiang Mai.

Tickets start at 245,000 Thai baht, or £5,577, per person, with all hotels, itinerary excursions, most meals and transfers included in the price.

Alongside train travel and accommodation, packages include tuk-tuk rides through Ayutthaya, admission to temples in Uthai Thani, plus a visit to an elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai.

