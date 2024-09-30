Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Passengers on the massively delayed Odyssey cruise ship that has been stuck in Belfast say they are hoping to embark on the long-awaited journey on Monday – exactly four months since the cruise was due to depart.

Celebrations were held in the Northern Irish capital on Sunday evening as “excited” passengers spent a final night in the city they have called home for the entire summer.

Passengers had purchased cruise cabins on Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey, which will set sail on a three-and-a-half-year adventure around all seven continents, believing they would start their journey on 30 May.

However, the vessel has remained in Belfast for four months due to last-minute repairs and tests that have significantly delayed the start of the voyage.

The experience has been a mixture of emotions, from frustrations over the continued delays, to forming close connections with fellow passengers while marooned in the capital, with even one couple getting engaged after meeting on the ship.

However, some passengers celebrated what they hoped would be their final night in the city by hopping on a beer bike tour, decorating their bikes with farewell posters thanking Belfast for the memories they made while they were there.

Passengers Angela and Steve Theriac told The Independent that the plan is for them to board at Belfast cruise terminal at 5pm on Monday (30 September).

“We are super excited to finally board the Odyssey and start this adventure of a lifetime,” they said. “Hopefully, we set sail late this evening and get this party started.”

While they are thrilled that their residential cruise will finally start to make its way around the world, the couple said they miss parts of their Belfast experience.

“We will miss the friendships we have formed here in Belfast, and Steve will especially miss his pints of Harp and Guinness.

“Though the waiting has been challenging at times, we have formed friendships of a lifetime with the other VV [Villa Vie] residents,” they added.

A string of delays related to repair work on the rudders and gearbox prevented the vessel from leaving the port earlier this summer, but after completing a series of sea trials and tests within the past few weeks, hopes have been getting higher that Odyssey can finally depart.

Guests were able to purchase cabins outright for prices between $99,999 (£75,600) and $899,000 (£680,000) rather than paying a daily rate, yet the repair work meant that passengers were only allowed to use onboard facilities during the day.

In the evening, they were required to stay in hotels provided by the cruise company as the delays continued.

Earlier this month, passengers described a “devastating” update from the cruise line, which meant they were now being asked to cover their expenses ahead of their adventure of a lifetime.

Ahead of the expected departure, Lesly Curtis, a passenger from the US city of Seattle, told The Independent: “I’m excited and sad at the same time. I’m going to miss Belfast and the wonderful folks I’ve met here – they have been warm and welcoming, making my stay in Belfast amazing. I love the city and I’m taking great memories of my time here.

“I’m also thrilled to be setting sail on a trip of a lifetime. I’m ready for some sunshine while getting the chance to see different cultures and meet new people.”

